WATCH: Boy Abunda shares greatest lesson from Angelina Jolie

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Boy Abunda shared life lessons he learned from Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie.

In an interview with the media following the recent press conference of his new show "Your Moment," the “Tonight With Boy Abunda” host said he won’t forget what Angelina told him.

“You know, one of the most important learning I got from Angelina Jolie, kasi 'di ba ngayon she's into a lot of her advocacies, she's the UN ambassador for refugees at 'yung iba't ibang advocacies niya, pero one of the things I won't forget which she said, 'You do good for this world, don't lose that wildness in your heart.' Ang galing,” Boy said.

The veteran TV host also shared that Angelina won’t forget him because of his outfits.

“Nakakatuwa dahil we've had a very short time to do the interview pero tuwing nagkikita kami hindi niya ko malilimutan dahil dinadaan ko sa outfit. 'I love everything about you,' natutuwa siya sa akin,” he claimed.

Boy interviewed Angelina last month for the showing of her latest movie, "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." — Photo by AFP/Tiziana Fabi; Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Erwin Cagadas Jr.