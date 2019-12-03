Philippines' Gazini Ganados bares her top 5 Miss Universe bets

GEORGIA — Is this the beginning of a new sisterhood between this year’s Miss Universe ladies?

Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados is now in Atlanta, Georgia in the US for this year’s prestigious Miss Universe competition. While the pageant is the much-awaited opportunity every year for a number of the world’s top ladies to show what they’ve got, for the candidates themselves, it’s also a chance to make new friends.

Ganados took the time to share the five Miss Universe candidates she loves to bond with after following their videos and social media content online. The lucky ladies are:

Frederika Cull, Miss Indonesia

Miss Indonesia Frederika Cull has a special place in Ganados’ heart after the former immediately congratulated her when she was crowned Miss Universe Philippines, but she wants to get to know her better after finding her online. “I looked at her Instagram and I saw how beautiful and sophisticated this lady is,” said Ganados. She also praised the work Cull has put into working out and getting her body competition-ready, as well as the fact that she’s also a dog lover.

Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa

Ganados admits she chose Zozibini Tunzi as one of the people she’d like to meet because of their similar names. “The moment she won, all the pageant fans went crazy and started tagging me in her photos,” she shared. “I like her name—it’s so sassy, but so smooth at the same time.” She also admired Tunzi for her advocacies in women’s rights and equality, as well as her work in fashion.

Fahsai Paweensuda Drouin, Miss Thailand

Miss Thailand Fahsai Paweensuda Drouin and Ganados go back to when the former joined Miss Earth in 2017, and the latter rooted for her to win Miss Universe Thailand. “I’m so happy she’s going to be one of my sisters in this competition,” Gazini said. “I’m pretty sure she will rock the universe.” Ganados complimented Drouin’s fierceness, elegance, natural looks, and her charity work.

Julia Horta, Miss Brazil

Ganados is excited to meet Julia Horta of Brazil because of her smiling and approachable demeanor. “I want to be her friend if she’s always smiling and bubbly,” she said. She also praised Horta for being into Muay Thai, which she also does, as well as her fashion sense.

Gabriela Tafur, Miss Colombia

Colombia’s Gabriela Tafur struck a chord immediately with Ganados the moment she saw her on Instagram. “The first thing that I noticed when I checked out her Instagram was her abs when she was on the beach,” she said, adding that Tafur’s similarities to a friend is what personally makes her interesting.

Ganados is also in awe of Colombia for the beautiful ladies the country always sends to international competitions.

