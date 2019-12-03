MOVIES
Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados in Atlanta, Georgia
Gazini Ganados via Instagram, screenshot
Philippines' Gazini Ganados bares her top 5 Miss Universe bets
(Philstar.com) - December 3, 2019 - 12:51pm

GEORGIA — Is this the beginning of a new sisterhood between this year’s Miss Universe ladies?

Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados is now in Atlanta, Georgia in the US for this year’s prestigious Miss Universe competition. While the pageant is the much-awaited opportunity every year for a number of the world’s top ladies to show what they’ve got, for the candidates themselves, it’s also a chance to make new friends.

Ganados took the time to share the five Miss Universe candidates she loves to bond with after following their videos and social media content online. The lucky ladies are:

Frederika Cull, Miss Indonesia 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rehearsals day 2 done and dusted, time to get ready for dinner with my girls ???? . . Styled by @alvasus

A post shared by Frederika Alexis Cull (@frederikacull) on

Miss Indonesia Frederika Cull has a special place in Ganados’ heart after the former immediately congratulated her when she was crowned Miss Universe Philippines, but she wants to get to know her better after finding her online. “I looked at her Instagram and I saw how beautiful and sophisticated this lady is,” said Ganados. She also praised the work Cull has put into working out and getting her body competition-ready, as well as the fact that she’s also a dog lover.

Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Can you tell I’m still thinking about dessert? ??What a fantastic evening. Now off to bed we go??

A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) on

Ganados admits she chose Zozibini Tunzi as one of the people she’d like to meet because of their similar names. “The moment she won, all the pageant fans went crazy and started tagging me in her photos,” she shared. “I like her name—it’s so sassy, but so smooth at the same time.” She also admired Tunzi for her advocacies in women’s rights and equality, as well as her work in fashion.

Fahsai Paweensuda Drouin, Miss Thailand 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

???????????????????????? ???????????????? ?????????? #MissUniverseThailand2019

A post shared by Fahsai Paweensuda Drouin (@paweensuda) on

Miss Thailand Fahsai Paweensuda Drouin and Ganados go back to when the former joined Miss Earth in 2017, and the latter rooted for her to win Miss Universe Thailand. “I’m so happy she’s going to be one of my sisters in this competition,” Gazini said. “I’m pretty sure she will rock the universe.” Ganados complimented Drouin’s fierceness, elegance, natural looks, and her charity work.

Julia Horta, Miss Brazil 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@bestbuddies night at @bucadibeppo ????? #BestBuddies #MissUniverse2019 #missbrazil #torcidajuliahorta

A post shared by JÚLIA HORTA (@juliahorta) on

Ganados is excited to meet Julia Horta of Brazil because of her smiling and approachable demeanor. “I want to be her friend if she’s always smiling and bubbly,” she said. She also praised Horta for being into Muay Thai, which she also does, as well as her fashion sense.

Gabriela Tafur, Miss Colombia 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yesterday’s look to meet our @bestbuddies in @bucadibeppo ???? (tap for credits)

A post shared by Gabriela Tafur (@gabrielatafur) on

Colombia’s Gabriela Tafur struck a chord immediately with Ganados the moment she saw her on Instagram. “The first thing that I noticed when I checked out her Instagram was her abs when she was on the beach,” she said, adding that Tafur’s similarities to a friend is what personally makes her interesting.

Ganados is also in awe of Colombia for the beautiful ladies the country always sends to international competitions.

Like Ganados did, you too can check out and follow her fellow Miss Universe candidates online with PLDT Home Fibr’s Speedboost, to find out the caliber of women she’ll be up against, and also leave good luck messages on her online page as she competes at the Miss Universe pageant on December 9.

