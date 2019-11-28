Here's how you can see 'Superman' Henry Cavill in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Henry Cavill, who stars as Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming Netflix Original Series "The Witcher," is coming to the Philippines in December.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the series’ showrunner, will join Henry to celebrate the launch of this epic adventure.

Fans can see Henry Cavill at "TheWitcher In Manila" event on December 12, 5 p.m. onwards at Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Activity Center, D. Macapagal Blvd corner Asean Ave., Aseana City, Parañaque City. Access to the event is on a first come, first served basis with limited space available.

Fans can also immerse in the world of "The Witcher" with a special photo zone, open everyday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., from December 10 to 13. Early birds at the venue on December 12 can also get exclusive swag from the show, and the opportunity to watch the first episode of "The Witcher."

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, "The Witcher" is an epic tale of fate and family. The story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

"The Witcher" premieres on Netflix on December 20. The entertainment streaming service recently announced a second season pick up for "The Witcher." The second season will begin production in London early in 2020, for a planned debut in 2021.

Henry Cavill ("Mission Impossible - Fallout," "Man of Steel") leads the cast of "The Witcher saga," playing the role of Geralt of Rivia, alongside other main cast members, Anya Chalotra ("The ABC Murders," "Wanderlust") as Yennefer and Freya Allan ("The War of the Worlds," "Into The Badlands") as Ciri.

Other previously announced cast include Jodhi May ("Game of Thrones," "Genius") as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson ("Fortitude") as Eist, Adam Levy ("Knightfall," "Snatch") as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring ("Ripper Street," "Kill List") as Tissaia, Mimi Ndiweni ("Black Earth Rising") as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read ("Profile") as Sabrina, and Emma Appleton ("The End of The F**king World") as Renfri, Eamon Farren ("The ABC Murders," "Twin Peaks") as Cahir, Joey Batey ("Knightfall," "Strike") as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen ("House of Cards," "Sherlock") as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson ("Wanderlust," "Judy") as Istredd, Maciej Musia ("1983") as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte ("Jamillah & Aladdin," "Dickensian") as Dara, and Anna Shaffer ("Harry Potter") as Triss.