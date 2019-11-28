MOVIES
MUSIC
Henry Cavill as Superman in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”
Warner Bros./Released
Here's how you can see 'Superman' Henry Cavill in Manila
(Philstar.com) - November 28, 2019 - 1:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Henry Cavill, who stars as Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming Netflix Original Series "The Witcher," is coming to the Philippines in December.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the series’ showrunner, will join Henry to celebrate the launch of this epic adventure.

Fans can see Henry Cavill at "TheWitcher In Manila" event on December 12, 5 p.m. onwards at Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Activity Center, D. Macapagal Blvd corner Asean Ave., Aseana City, Parañaque City. Access to the event is on a first come, first served basis with limited space available.

Fans can also immerse in the world of "The Witcher" with a special photo zone, open everyday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., from December 10 to 13. Early birds at the venue on December 12 can also get exclusive swag from the show, and the opportunity to watch the first episode of "The Witcher."

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, "The Witcher" is an epic tale of fate and family. The story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified. 

"The Witcher" premieres on Netflix on December 20. The entertainment streaming service recently announced a second season pick up for "The Witcher." The second season will begin production in London early in 2020, for a planned debut in 2021.

Henry Cavill ("Mission Impossible - Fallout," "Man of Steel") leads the cast of "The Witcher saga," playing the role of Geralt of Rivia, alongside other main cast members,  Anya Chalotra ("The ABC Murders," "Wanderlust") as Yennefer and Freya Allan ("The War of the Worlds," "Into The Badlands") as Ciri.  

Other previously announced cast include Jodhi May ("Game of Thrones," "Genius") as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson ("Fortitude") as Eist, Adam Levy ("Knightfall," "Snatch") as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring ("Ripper Street," "Kill List") as Tissaia, Mimi Ndiweni ("Black Earth Rising") as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read ("Profile") as Sabrina, and Emma Appleton ("The End of The F**king World") as Renfri, Eamon Farren ("The ABC Murders," "Twin Peaks") as Cahir, Joey Batey ("Knightfall," "Strike") as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen ("House of Cards," "Sherlock") as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson ("Wanderlust," "Judy") as Istredd, Maciej Musia ("1983") as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte ("Jamillah & Aladdin," "Dickensian") as Dara, and Anna Shaffer ("Harry Potter") as Triss.

HENRY CAVILL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Taiwanese-Canadian model Godfrey Gao dies while filming in China
1 day ago
The 35-year-old Gao collapsed in the eastern city of Ningbo while on the set of "Chase Me", a competitive sports reality show...
Entertainment
fb tw
Michelle Dee makes it to Miss World 2019 Top Model top 40
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee has made it to the top 40 of the pageant's Top Model segment, but failed to make...
Entertainment
fb tw
2019 a sad year for K-Pop
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
Bullying can kill.
Entertainment
fb tw
Raffy Tulfo hits back at DepEd over teacher issue
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
According to him, if DepEd was able to implement the Child Protection Committee rule in every school, then parents and students...
Entertainment
fb tw
Let the (SEA) Games begin!
By Ricky Lo | 4 days ago
Time for the Philippines to shine, never mind the dark cloud being whipped up by people who can’t wait to dampen the...
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
2 hours ago
Karla Estrada's new boyfriend explains why he courted her
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Karla said she’s nervous for her boyfriend because Jam is not into showbiz.
Entertainment
fb tw
3 hours ago
Ethel Booba blasts Mocha Uson over SEA Games cauldron comment
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Comedian Ethel Booba lambasted Mocha Uson on social media after the latter posted why Sen. Franklin Drilon was questioning...
Entertainment
fb tw
4 hours ago
Darren Espanto graduates as first honor in senior high
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya singer-actor Darren Espanto has graduated first honor from senior high school.
Entertainment
fb tw
4 hours ago
Bea Alonzo gets honest about forgiving Gerald Anderson
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo admitted that she has not yet forgiven former boyfriend Gerald Anderson for breaking her h...
Entertainment
fb tw
15 hours ago
James Arthur: Not quitting music pays off
By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
British singer-songwriter James Arthur said he almost quit music just two years after winning The X Factor UK in 2012.
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with