MOVIES
MUSIC
Jett Pangan and Lea Salonga in a scene from 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.'
Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group/Released
Lea Salonga skips SEA Games but makes history with Jett Pangan as first to play ‘Sweeney Todd’ in Singapore
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 27, 2019 - 8:16am

MANILA, Philippines — Tony and Olivier Award-winning actress Lea Salonga announced that she will not be performing in the upcoming opening ceremony of 2019 South East Asian (SEA) Games to be held in Philippine Arena on November 30.

In her Twitter account, the Broadway diva said she left last Tuesday for Singapore for their musical “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

“Leaving on a jet plane for Singapore tomorrow and will begin our 14-show Sweeney run on Thursday night. This means I will not be performing at the SEA Games opening ceremonies on Saturday. I won’t be back home til after Sweeney is done,” Lea wrote.

Lea plays the role of Mrs. Lovett with fellow Filipino actor Jett Pangan as Sweeney Todd at the Marina Bay Sands from November 28 to December 8.

Last October, Lea and Jett also played the lead roles of the musical at The Theatre at Solaire.

“The Voice” judge sang this year’s SEA Games theme song “We Win As One” written by Floy Quintos and composed by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab. The song was launched last September.

At that time, Lea already said that she can’t sing in the opening because of her Singapore commitment. 

Among other Filipino talents working on the production is Rajo Laurel for costume design, Musical Director Gerard Salonga along with the ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra. The creative team is also composed of Tony Award-winning set designer David Gallo, lighting design by Aaron Porter and sound design by Justin Stasiw.

The musical, directed by Bobby Garcia (“God of Carnage,” “Avenue Q,” “Rent”), is a bold reimagining of Stephen Sondheim’s masterpiece.

“Sweeney Todd” has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, for its Broadway premiere, as well as the Oliver Award for Best New Musical. The Broadway revival went on to win two more Tony Awards, taking its total up to 10 Tony Awards. 

“Sweeney Todd” was written and composed by Sondheim, winner of eight Grammy Awards, eight Tony Awards, an Academy Award, a Pulitzer Prize and a Laurence Olivier Award. It is the infamous tale of an unjustly accused barber who returns from exile seeking vengeance against the lecherous Judge Turpin who framed him. 

The road to revenge leads Sweeney to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful owner of a failing pie shop. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people lining up.  

“Sweeney Todd is one of the cleverest musicals ever written. Sondheim’s music is pure genius. I was amazed to find out it had never been staged in Singapore. SRT is delighted to be working with our friends at Atlantis to bring this production to Singapore,” said Gaurav Kripalani, Artistic Director of Singapore Repertory Theatre.

JETT PANGAN LEA SALONGA SWEENEY TODD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Raffy Tulfo hits back at DepEd over teacher issue
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
According to him, if DepEd was able to implement the Child Protection Committee rule in every school, then parents and students...
Entertainment
fb tw
Thousands of teachers sign petition supporting teacher in Raffy Tulfo's show
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Thousands of teachers nationwide have recently signed an online petition in support for the teacher who was given the "suggestion"...
Entertainment
fb tw
Michelle Dee makes it to Miss World 2019 Top Model top 40
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee has made it to the top 40 of the pageant's Top Model segment, but failed to make...
Entertainment
fb tw
Kim Chiu rushed to hospital after dog attack
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu was rushed to the hospital after being bitten by a dog in Bonifacio Global City on Monday.
Entertainment
fb tw
Raffy Tulfo asks not to bash student, recalls abuses by teachers
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Raffy Tulfo said that despite the criticisms he earned for telling a teacher to resign, he was teary eyed over the support...
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
9 hours ago
Pia shines in Bangkok fashion events
By Ricky Lo | 9 hours ago
The only Miss Universe invited, Pia Wurtzbach shone in Oliver Tolentino creations in the recent Thailand’s fashion...
Entertainment
fb tw
9 hours ago
Their music can’t be ‘sandwiched’
By Jerry Donato | 9 hours ago
Sandwich goes out of its guitar-heavy comfort zone by coming up with Space/Spase that has given its signature tunes a new...
Entertainment
fb tw
9 hours ago
How ABS-CBN Christmas station IDs bind Filipinos with love
By Kane Errol Choa | 9 hours ago
You know it is Christmas in the Philippines when you see the ABS-CBN Christmas station ID, says one netizen on YouTube when...
Entertainment
fb tw
9 hours ago
Michelle Obama gets a Grammy nomination
By Baby A. Gil | 9 hours ago
Michelle Obama is now a Grammy nominee.
Entertainment
fb tw
16 hours ago
Alex Gonzaga on Raffy Tulfo issue: Lahat naman tayo nag-ooverboard minsan
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 16 hours ago
Last Saturday, in the middle of the controversy involving broadcaster Raffy Tulfo and a teacher that almost quit after being...
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with