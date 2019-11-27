Lea Salonga skips SEA Games but makes history with Jett Pangan as first to play ‘Sweeney Todd’ in Singapore

MANILA, Philippines — Tony and Olivier Award-winning actress Lea Salonga announced that she will not be performing in the upcoming opening ceremony of 2019 South East Asian (SEA) Games to be held in Philippine Arena on November 30.

In her Twitter account, the Broadway diva said she left last Tuesday for Singapore for their musical “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

“Leaving on a jet plane for Singapore tomorrow and will begin our 14-show Sweeney run on Thursday night. This means I will not be performing at the SEA Games opening ceremonies on Saturday. I won’t be back home til after Sweeney is done,” Lea wrote.

Lea plays the role of Mrs. Lovett with fellow Filipino actor Jett Pangan as Sweeney Todd at the Marina Bay Sands from November 28 to December 8.

Last October, Lea and Jett also played the lead roles of the musical at The Theatre at Solaire.

“The Voice” judge sang this year’s SEA Games theme song “We Win As One” written by Floy Quintos and composed by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab. The song was launched last September.

At that time, Lea already said that she can’t sing in the opening because of her Singapore commitment.

Among other Filipino talents working on the production is Rajo Laurel for costume design, Musical Director Gerard Salonga along with the ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra. The creative team is also composed of Tony Award-winning set designer David Gallo, lighting design by Aaron Porter and sound design by Justin Stasiw.

The musical, directed by Bobby Garcia (“God of Carnage,” “Avenue Q,” “Rent”), is a bold reimagining of Stephen Sondheim’s masterpiece.

“Sweeney Todd” has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, for its Broadway premiere, as well as the Oliver Award for Best New Musical. The Broadway revival went on to win two more Tony Awards, taking its total up to 10 Tony Awards.

“Sweeney Todd” was written and composed by Sondheim, winner of eight Grammy Awards, eight Tony Awards, an Academy Award, a Pulitzer Prize and a Laurence Olivier Award. It is the infamous tale of an unjustly accused barber who returns from exile seeking vengeance against the lecherous Judge Turpin who framed him.

The road to revenge leads Sweeney to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful owner of a failing pie shop. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people lining up.

“Sweeney Todd is one of the cleverest musicals ever written. Sondheim’s music is pure genius. I was amazed to find out it had never been staged in Singapore. SRT is delighted to be working with our friends at Atlantis to bring this production to Singapore,” said Gaurav Kripalani, Artistic Director of Singapore Repertory Theatre.