Billy Crawford: ‘I’m not sick. I’m not a drug addict.’
Ver Paulino
The truth about Billy’s weight loss
DIRECT LINE - Boy Abunda (The Philippine Star) - November 25, 2019 - 12:00am

His massive weight loss became an alarming concern to some while others had right away speculated that Billy Crawford is not in the pink of health. On social media, one concerned netizen sent his query via #ItanongMoSaTWBA that read, “Okay lang po ba health ni Billy? Parang walang tigil kasi pagpayat nya? Is he stressed or sick? I hope and pray he is fine.”

The singer-actor addressed the issue with nothing but a clear explanation. He said, “First of all, I just wanna say that I’m not sick. I’m not a drug addict because it’s always (being) implied. I’ve addressed this issue numerous times.”

Following the Ketogenic Diet (better known as keto), Billy revealed, helped him shed the excess poundage quickly when he tried it almost two years ago.

“Para sa kaalaman ng lahat, kung bakit ako ganito kapayat ay a year-and-a half ago or maybe almost two years ago bago ako kinasal, I was 235 pounds. On TV, it’s not a joke so I had to take something seriously. I also have to take my job, my health seriously so, I tried to lose weight. Nag-keto ako. Coleen (Garcia, his wife) helped me through everything.

“For the first four days under the Keto Diet, I’ve lost 11 pounds. It was drastic and the weight loss was good but you also have to have good fats and you have to have good nutrition that’s going in your system as well. So, for a while I tried to lose the weight and I lost a weight. I’m 156 pounds now; I’m pretty much in my ideal weight.” It’s been over a year now since he quit on the high fat intake diet regimen.

Billy was also able to quit smoking and drinking alcohol. He attributed his weight gain to drinking. It was surprising to know that Billy, at the time, could finish a whole bottle of liquor in just one sitting.

“Vape was the only thing that actually got me through my addiction of smoking cigarettes and I recently posted about me quitting cigarettes for over six years now. And apart from that, last Oct. 31 was my one-year mark of not having alcohol.”

“And when you don’t have alcohol and for six months, you don’t have sugar which is fruits, rice, pasta, bread and alcohol, you will shrink. You will lose the weight so I continued it lang.”

Billy began to take his health seriously when he saw his father’s health deteriorate due to cigarettes and alcohol. It made him think twice.

“This is really for health purposes because I want to raise a family of my own in the future. When God gave me Coleen, it’s like I’m born again.”

He is thankful for having Coleen by his side while he’s in the process of getting out of alcohol. Coleen didn’t forbid him to do anything and throughout the whole process, Billy recalled how his wife showed her patience.

“The process was not easy. May mga times na iritado ako, pikon at gutom ako. I know it’s really painful for Coleen because she’s not a patient woman. But because of me, she became super patient.”

Billy and Coleen have been married for over a year now with the former revealing that he’s learning on a daily basis from the latter even while she is 10 years younger. “I just feel she’s full of intelligence.”

