WATCH: Aubrey Miles ready to do sexy roles again

MANILA, Philippines — Although she's now a mother of three, 41-year-old actress Aubrey Miles said she’s open to do sexy roles again.

During an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at the recent launch of Guess' fall-winter 2019 collection, Aubrey said film directors today are very good, so she’s willing to do sexy roles in movies.

“Sexy roles ngayon kasi wala na e. Hindi nanaman siya, unless very dramatic. Pwede naman sa akin. Walang problema. And I know naman ang mga quality ngayon ng directors e, very good na. Magagaling na 'yung mga directors ngayon. I don't mind,” Aubrey said.

She has given birth to her third child last December 2018. She said she has not struggled in keeping her sexy physique because she loves to work out.

“Losing weight? Wala naman akong struggle now. Sa generation now, there are so much help na," she said.

“Losing weight is not an issue for me. Kasi ako kasi once I started losing weight, I'll just lose weight, dirediretso na kasi ganon 'yung katawan ko eh. Ngayon I'm stopping now kasi at one point sobrang pumayat ako e. Ayoko naman no'n, so walang problema sakin 'yon. Now I want to maintain (my body),” she added.

Working out, she said, is her way to keep her sanity. “My workout is my sanity, my passion din talaga. Kung tatanungin ako (kung) ano ang first love ko, siyempre family, pero family is different to fitness e so before work I want to workout.”

As a beauty tip for expectant moms, she advised them to apply the same skincare products they use on their face on the stretchmarks to lighten the marks.

"With skin lotion, now I believed it, it works somehow kasi 'pag meron tayong serum or skincare na nagwowork (sa face), it worked din pala (sa stretchmarks),” she enthused.

Aubrey and partner Troy Montero recently modeled the new fall-winter collection of American clothing label Guess. Featuring Italian model Stefano Sala alongside Moscow native Iuliia Vasileva and London local Emily Deyt-Aysage, the brand's new campaign was photographed in Capri, Italy, with art direction by Chief Creative Officer Paul Marciano and featuring the collection's key pieces such as versatile one-piece jumpsuits, figure-flattering high-waisted skinny jeans, jackets, micro miniskirts, shorts, classic button-dwon tops, hooded jackets, moto jackets, maxi skirts, graphic tees and crisp dress shirts for any holiday soiree. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Erwin Cagadas Jr.