Can Fr. Suarez succeed where Duterte couldn’t?

Suspected to be taking sides (Team Marjorie or Team Gretchen/Claudine?), although I really doubt it, the clan matriarch Estrella “Inday” Barretto, is (wrongly) perceived to be the weakest link in putting the much-needed PERIOD to the long-drawn feud that has laid bare the ugliest contents of the family closet. Nothing has been spared in perhaps the “bitterest” showbiz war. The Pandora’s Box has been opened and never could the spilled rotten beans be locked back inside it again. Nevermore!

The truth is that since she and Gretchen kissed and made up and bridged the wide gap between them with a tearful hug during the wake for the clan patriarch Mike Barretto, Inday has been leading what seemed to be a “ping-pong” existence, trying to keep a happy equilibrium between the two teams.

Sunday last week, Marjorie posted on Instagram her photo having lunch with Inday (and company). The next day, Claudine posted on her Instagram her photo with Inday, Gretchen and Fr. Fernando Suarez who offered a healing Mass for Team Gretchen/Claudine.

Well and good. Did Fr. Suarez shoo away the deep-rooted negativity in that side of the Barretto family? I believe that Fr. Suarez prayed for lasting peace among the Barrettos, so can we expect him to also offer a similar healing Mass for the “other side”? Better still, with his God-given gift, why doesn’t (if he can) Fr. Suarez bring the two teams together and heal the wounds gnawing at the family members?

It is public knowledge that Pres. DU30 didn’t succeed in his attempt to make the sisters bury the hatchet when he visited the wake for Mike Barretto. Instead of respecting Pres. DU30’s wish, the sisters erupted like a long-dormant volcano. You know what happened, don’t you?

The big question is: Can Fr. Suarez succeed where Pres. DU30 couldn’t?

Marian spreads positive vibes

Speaking of positivity, that was the aura that Marian Rivera exuded when she showed up in a Filipiniana-inspired dress at the ballroom of Luxent Hotel for the announcement of the renewal of her contract with Beautederm.

Marian Rivera with her manager Rams David and Beautederm president/CEO Rhea Anicoche-Tan

“Since last year when Marian signed up with us,” revealed Rhea Anicoche-Tan, president/CEO of the 10-year-old company, “the sales have tripled.”

Marian is the face of Reverie by Beautederm Home that includes such scents as The Woods (Bamboo Scent), Smells Like Candy (Cherry Scent), Time To Bloom (Fresh Rose Scent), Something Minty (Eucalyptus Scent) and Rest & Relaxation (Lavender Scent which is, according to Marian, her husband Dingdong Dantes’ favorite).

But hands down the best scent that Marian is spreading is the Peace Scent, as proven by her “healing” attitude towards the whole world in general and some people she has crossed with, especially Popoy Caritativo, her estranged former manager.

Said Marian, “Basta mahal ko siya. Whatever I am now I owe to him, utang na loob ko sa kanya hanggang nabubuhay ako.”

She added, “Life is nicer if you don’t store up negative feelings; mas masaya ang buhay kapag wala kang kagalit, walang kaaway.”

Rhea agreed, “That’s right. If you make people happy, if you make people smile, the Lord will bless you.”

Marian Rivera and husband Dingdong Dantes with children Zia and Ziggy

Marian and Dingdong are parents of two of showbiz’s cutest children Zia (Maria Letizia, who turned four this month) and Ziggy (Jose Sixto, named after his dad), born last April 16.

“That’s the attitude that we want our kids to have while they are growing up,” explained Marian. “Mas masarap ang buhay kung walang kaaway, walang iniiwasang tao.”

Marian is also okay to Lovi Poe. It’s not right to say that she has “made peace” with Lovi because there was never any animosity between them. Very simply, it so happened that Lovi is one of the good friends of Heart Evangelista with whom Marian is not on speaking terms.

“No problem between Lovi and me,” Marian pointed out. “We bumped into each other in Sunday Pinasaya, we talked, and that was it.”

Oh yes, Marian attended the presscon in a Filipino attire without blinding accessories and only a sweet smile that lit up the Luxent ballroom. That’s what sets Marian apart from branded-crazy stars who brazenly flaunt their expensive bags, watches, necklaces, earrings and all that (like a singer who snorted that her luxury bag had the stinky smell of Payatas...very insensitive, as if she was to the “branded” born. Good thing she said sorry, although belatedly.)

“I want to help promote things local,” claimed Marian. “Maganda ang local products natin, di ba?”

She and Dingdong have likewise been promoting domestic tourism by traveling around the country with the kids, first to Palawan and recently to Bohol where Zia got so fascinated with the tarsier that, back home, she began imitating the wide-eyed symbol of Bohol.

Related Marian, “She would widen her eyes and tell us, ‘Look, I am a tarsier.’”

The family plans to visit other places in the country.

“Ang ganda ng Pilipinas, di ba? We have listed many more places to visit.”

