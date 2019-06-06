In Photos: BLACKPINK returns to Manila for meet and greet

MANILA, Philippines — Korean all-girl group BLACKPINK has arrived in Manila for the second time this year and had a meet and greet session with their fans for the first time in the country on Thursday, held at Samsung Hall in SM Aura.

Fans had a wonderful time screaming their lungs out when Jennie Kim, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa appeared on stage for their meet and greet.

As the new regional brand ambassaddor of online shopping site Shopee, BLACKPINK's Rose said they enjoyed the shooting of their new commercial.

"We are honored and happy to be the brand ambassadors not only in the Philippines but also in seven other countries," Jisoo said.

Jennie said they are delighted to see how Filipino fans are dedicated to the group.

"We are happy to be here because of the fans," she enthused.

Lisa, meanwhile, said that she is happy to meet their Filipino fans that night.

"Everytime I come here I realized how welcoming you guys are. I'm happy to meet you all tonight," Lisa said.

Shopee Philippines marketing head Ruoshan Tao said the company is happy to bring back the Korean group again in the Philippines after their succesful concert last February.

"We understand how large their fanbase is here in the Philippines and we are thrilled to be the first company to bring them back for an exclusive fan meet. Moving forward, we aim to entertain more consumers through a variety of in-app initiatives and offline events," he said.

BLACKPINK met and signed autographs with fans. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.

BLACKPINK in a meet and greet with fans. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.

BLACKPINK in a meet and greet with fans. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.

Actress Glaiza de Castro at the meet and greet. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.

Actresses Kim Chiu and Jasmine Curtis at the meet and greet. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.

Actress Kim Chiu speaking with Jasmine Curtis and others at the meet and greet. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.