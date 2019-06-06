MOTHER'S DAY
MOVIES
MUSIC
K-pop superstars BLACKPINK during their Manila meet and greet with fans
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
In Photos: BLACKPINK returns to Manila for meet and greet
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 6, 2019 - 10:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Korean all-girl group BLACKPINK has arrived in Manila for the second time this year and had a meet and greet session with their fans for the first time in the country on Thursday, held at Samsung Hall in SM Aura. 

Fans had a wonderful time screaming their lungs out when Jennie Kim, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa appeared on stage for their meet and greet.

As the new regional brand ambassaddor of online shopping site Shopee, BLACKPINK's Rose said they enjoyed the shooting of their new commercial.

"We are honored and happy to be the brand ambassadors not only in the Philippines but also in seven other countries," Jisoo said. 

Jennie said they are delighted to see how Filipino fans are dedicated to the group. 

"We are happy to be here because of the fans," she enthused.  

Lisa, meanwhile, said that she is happy to meet their Filipino fans that night.  

"Everytime I come here I realized how welcoming you guys are. I'm happy to meet you all tonight," Lisa said. 

Shopee Philippines marketing head Ruoshan Tao said the company is happy to bring back the Korean group again in the Philippines after their succesful concert last February. 

"We understand how large their fanbase is here in the Philippines and we are thrilled to be the first company to bring them back for an exclusive fan meet. Moving forward, we aim to entertain more consumers through a variety of in-app initiatives and offline events," he said.

BLACKPINK met and signed autographs with fans. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
BLACKPINK in a meet and greet with fans. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
BLACKPINK in a meet and greet with fans. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
Actress Glaiza de Castro at the meet and greet. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
Actresses Kim Chiu and Jasmine Curtis at the meet and greet. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
Actress Kim Chiu speaking with Jasmine Curtis and others at the meet and greet. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
Actress Ella Cruz at the meet and greet. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.

BLACKPINK K-POP ICON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Shaina Magdayao reveals real score with Piolo Pascual
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
She is thankful for Piolo for being always there for her.
Entertainment
Dante Basco takes the lead for Fil-Am actors in Hollywood
By Ricky Lo | 23 hours ago
If you are perceptive, you should know that the title of today’s column is taken from the 2006 movie Take The Lead in...
Entertainment
WATCH: Filipina singer Morissette Amon meets Will Smith, sings with 'Aladdin' composer Alan Menken
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Morissette Amon had the best time in Japan when she recently met “Aladdin” composer Alan Menken...
Entertainment
In photos: Rumored lovers Piolo Pascual, Shaina Magdayao at Cannes Film Festival 2019
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 10 days ago
Rumored lovers Piolo Pascual and Shaina Magdayao recently attended the 2019 Cannes Film Festival for their new movie, “The...
Entertainment
For Dawn, family comes first
By Ricky Lo | 9 days ago
While some actresses become so engrossed in raising their bank accounts at the expense of their families, Dawn Zulueta is...
Entertainment
Latest
17 minutes ago
WATCH: BLACKPINK thanks Filipino fans
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 minutes ago
Check out this video to see part of what happened during the meet and greet.
Entertainment
4 hours ago
Nickelodeon to produce ‘Baby Shark’ TV show
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
A new animated series is in the works, doo doo doo doo doo doo doo...
Entertainment
5 hours ago
Liza Soberano suffers complications from injured finger
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 hours ago
“I was supposed to have surgery to remove my plates but, it turns out that we were dealing with more than just protruding...
Entertainment
5 hours ago
Kathryn Bernardo recalls triumphs, failures leading to first Best Actress award
5 hours ago
Kathryn’s leading lady status was cemented by her powerful and perceptive performance.
Entertainment
23 hours ago
NBA star Collin Sexton leads basketball camp in Manila
By Ver Paulino | 23 hours ago
National Basketball Association (NBA) and AXA Philippines held a meet-and-greet event with Collin Sexton of the Cleveland...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with