Annabelle Rama tells Gretchen Barretto: 'Sana manahimik ka na, day'
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - November 7, 2019 - 6:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Gutierrez family matriarch Annabelle Rama has a message for actress Gretchen Barretto, who recently criticized her daughter, Ruffa.

"Tapos na 'yun. 'Di naman sumagot na. Okay na," Annabelle said when asked if she still has ill feelings towards Gretchen.

It can be recalled that Ruffa and Gretchen began their spat when the former commented “Freshhhhh" on Julia Barretto's selfie on Instagram.

"Sawsaw pa more. Ruffy!! take it take it,” Gretchen wrote on an Instagram story.

Annabelle then came to Ruffa’s rescue, commenting on one of Ruffa's posts: “Tama, huwag mo na patulan ‘yan. Don’t waste your precious time! Basta mahal ka namin ng family mo, ‘yon ang importante!” 

When asked if she was hurt by Gretchen's comment, Annabelle said: "S'yempre naman, 'di naman s'ya kasama d'un sa 'fresh.' Iba naman pinagsabihan ni Ruffa tapos s'ya (Gretchen) naman ang sumagot, 'di ba? Hindi tama 'yun eh."

Annabelle was then asked if she's happy that Gretchen didn't reply to her comment. She then replied: "Okay lang. Kung sumagot s'ya, sasagot din ako. Huminto naman s'ya eh. Okay lang sa'kin."

When asked if she has a message for Gretchen, Annabelle said: "Sana manahimik ka na, 'day. Tutal mayaman ka na, i-enjoy mo kayamanan mo. I-enjoy mo na 'yung pera mo. 'Wag tayo mag-away-away pa. Peace, of course, importante 'yung peace." — Video and editing by Erwin Cagadas Jr.

