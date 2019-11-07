WATCH: Ruffa Gutierrez gives message for Barretto family

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen Ruffa Gutierrez seemed to no longer have an issue with fellow actress Gretchen Barretto.

"I'm so happy and talagang wala akong inaaway so smile lang, kasi ang mga wrinkles, 'di ba?" she said at the black carpet of the recently held "Opulent" ball, co-organized by her brother Raymond.

When she was asked if she feels fresh, she said: "Fresh na fresh! Can you tell?"

It can be recalled that Ruffa and Gretchen began their spat when Ruffa commented “Freshhhhh" on Julia Barretto's selfie on Instagram.

"Sawsaw pa more. Ruffy!! take it take it,” Gretchen wrote on an Instagram story.

When asked for a message for Gretchen, Ruffa initially said: "Wala akong message."

Instead of a message, she just shared her wish for the sisters: "Actually, ang message ko para sa kanilang tatlo sana magbati-bati na sila kasi ever since naman close talaga sila as a family. So, like everyone else, we're hoping na magkabati-bati sila magkakapatid." — Video and editing by Erwin Cagadas Jr.