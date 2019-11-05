MOVIES
MUSIC
From left: Gretchen and Claudine Barretto with their mom; Marjorie with mom Inday
Instagram/Claudine, Marjorie Barretto, screenshots
Barretto sisters bond with mom Inday
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 5, 2019 - 6:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — After spending her Sunday afternoon with Marjorie Barretto, Inday Barretto had a bonding moment with Gretchen and Claudine Barretto, the other faction of the colliding sisters.

In her Instagram account, Claudine posted photos of her with her older sister Gretchen, aunt Cherry and mother Inday.

“A beautiful afternoon with Mom Tita Cherry & my Ate,” she captioned the post.

In another photo, Claudine was seen with mom Inday, sister Gretchen and a certain Father Suarez.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With Father Suarez. Thank you po Father for your Prayers po?????? @gretchenbarretto

A post shared by Claudine Barretto (@claubarretto) on

“With Father Suarez. Thank you po Father for your Prayers po,” she wrote.

Last Sunday, Marjorie posted a photo of her mom in her Instagram account as they watched Julia and Claudia’s performance in “ASAP Natin To” at the comforts of their home.

“Sunday lunch. We miss you today, Dad,” Marjorie captioned the photo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunday lunch?? We miss you today, Dad.

A post shared by marjbarretto (@marjbarretto) on

Claudine claimed that the photo of Marjorie with her mother was taken before Inday saw the viral video where Marjorie allegedly threatened to hurt their mother.

“Super drama to death si ano, si Inday. Masyado siyang dramatic. Baka masapak ko," Marjorie allgedly said in the video, as quoted by Claudine.

CLAUDINE BARRETTO GRETCHEN BARRETTO MARJORIE BARRETTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gretchen Barretto celebrates with Tony Boy Cojuangco, Atong Ang
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Controversial actress Gretchen Barretto has posted a series of videos of her together with partner Tony Boy Cojuangco and...
Entertainment
Marjorie Barretto to Claudine: 'Prove this twisted story of yours in court'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former actress Marjorie Barretto has responded to her sister Claudine Barretto’s accusation and threatened to sue ...
Entertainment
'Abortion not an option': Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados reacts to Georgia's Heartbeat Bill
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
The Miss Universe 2019 pageant will now be officially held on December 8, Feast of the Immaculate Conception, in Atlanta,...
Entertainment
What can Philippines' Gazini Ganados say about Miss Universe 2019's official date, venue?
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
"It's a blessing for us if we have it here in the Philipines," she enthused. 
Entertainment
Claudine Barretto shows video of Marjorie allegedly threatening to hurt mom Inday
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Claudine Barretto has exposed her sister Marjorie Barretto's video in which Marjorie was allegedly saying that their...
Entertainment
Latest
22 minutes ago
Vice Ganda challenges Quiboloy to stop 'Ang Probinsyano,' EDSA traffic
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 minutes ago
Vice also jokingly challenged Quiboloy to go to EDSA and stop the traffic problem in Metro Manila’s busiest road.
Entertainment
45 minutes ago
Paulo Avelino opens up about depression
By Jan Milo Severo | 45 minutes ago
Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino has revealed that he suffered from depression and even tried to end his life.
Entertainment
1 hour ago
Inday Barretto breaks silence on Marjorie's video uploaded by Claudine
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Inday Barretto, the mother of actresses Gretchen, Marjorie and Claudine Barretto, has broken her silence on the viral...
Entertainment
4 hours ago
WATCH: Jonas Gaffud on Gazini Ganados’ potential for back-to-back Miss Universe win
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
Pageant organizer Jonas Gaffud, creative and events director of the Miss Universe Philippines brand, admitted that it would...
Entertainment
19 hours ago
Play it again, Neocolours
By Maridol Rañoa-Bismark | 19 hours ago
Music lovers know how the songs Tuloy Pa Rin, Cold Summer Nights and Kasalanan Ko Ba have defined an era, and continue to...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with