Barretto sisters bond with mom Inday

MANILA, Philippines — After spending her Sunday afternoon with Marjorie Barretto, Inday Barretto had a bonding moment with Gretchen and Claudine Barretto, the other faction of the colliding sisters.

In her Instagram account, Claudine posted photos of her with her older sister Gretchen, aunt Cherry and mother Inday.

“A beautiful afternoon with Mom Tita Cherry & my Ate,” she captioned the post.

In another photo, Claudine was seen with mom Inday, sister Gretchen and a certain Father Suarez.

“With Father Suarez. Thank you po Father for your Prayers po,” she wrote.

Last Sunday, Marjorie posted a photo of her mom in her Instagram account as they watched Julia and Claudia’s performance in “ASAP Natin To” at the comforts of their home.

“Sunday lunch. We miss you today, Dad,” Marjorie captioned the photo.

Claudine claimed that the photo of Marjorie with her mother was taken before Inday saw the viral video where Marjorie allegedly threatened to hurt their mother.

“Super drama to death si ano, si Inday. Masyado siyang dramatic. Baka masapak ko," Marjorie allgedly said in the video, as quoted by Claudine.