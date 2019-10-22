Gretchen Barretto accuses Marjorie of causing dad's heart attack

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Gretchen Barretto has continued her tirades against sister Marjorie Barretto, accusing the latter as the alleged reason for their father Miguel’s heart attack.

In Instagram, a user asked Gretchen why her mother Inday was not seen in photos posted by Marjorie on their father’s birthday, two weeks before his death.

In this screenshot of Gretchen's IG story on Tuesday, the actress told an Instagram user that Marjorie was the alleged cause of their father's death.

“Pansin ko lang last bday ni daddy Mike wala si mommy inday.. Hinahanap ko sya sa post ni Marjorie,” a netizen commented.

“Because Marjorie did not invite my mom to the gathering & that's what caused my dad's attack,” Gretchen replied to the user.

On October 6, Marjorie shared photos of the celebration on Instagram and none of the photos included her mother Inday.

“Exactly one week ago today, we were celebrating my Dad’s 82nd birthday over lunch in my house. Right after the blowing of the candles on his cake, he took a nap and fell very ill,” Marjorie captioned the post.

“My siblings and I rushed him to the nearest hospital, I could say it was the scariest time for us all. After that day, it’s been a series of ambulance transfer, family meetings, non-stop praying, and big family gatherings at the ICU waiting area,” she added.

In another post, Marjorie asked everyone to not "be fooled by the statements of my sisters" because Gretchen and Claudine are allegedly "leaving out a very important detail of what really caused pain and tension in the wake."

"All these years, I have kept my peace and I always chose to ignore all the LIES that my sisters spread about me and my children. But nothing can get lower than this. Giving false statements to the press, and twisting stories about what really happened in my Father’s wake is by far the most epic one. They have tried so hard over the years to destroy my name, I have nothing to lose anymore at this point," Marjorie added.

"I love my family very much, they are my core. I am all for reconciliation. We were hoping for that all those 16 days that my Father was fighting for his life in the hospital.It would have been nice if she (Gretchen) made her peace in the quiet of my Fathers room. With no cameras."

It can be recalled that the ongoing feud among the Barretto sisters resurfaced recently when the sisters made a scene in front of their father's wake and in the presence of Pres. Rodrigo Duterte, who was there to pay respects.

In response to Marjorie's post, Gretchen shared clips of their fight taken during the wake. She said that she is not scared of her sister's threat to file a Libel case against her.

In another post, Gretchen shared another video where Marjorie and a niece, Nicole, were allegedly shown to be "fuming mad."

"The relatives were trying to calm her from her insanity," Gretchen said in the caption.

"Now you KNOW WHY I DID NOT GO TO VISIT MY DAD IN HIS LAST DAYS .( Marjorie will have an outburst in the ICU," she explained.

The feud among the sisters has been reportedly going on and off in the last 16 years and allegedly began in a rift between Gretchen and Marjorie concerning Marjorie's ex-husband, Dennis Padilla. Dennis was reportedly upset because Willie Revillame allegedly cancelled their noontime show, "Magandang Tanghali Bayan," to accept an offer by ABC-5, which was then owned by Gretchen's partner, Tony Boy Cojuangco.