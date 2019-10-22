Gretchen Barretto accuses Marjorie of causing dad's heart attack

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Gretchen Barretto has continued her tirades against sister Marjorie Barretto, accusing the latter as the alleged reason for their father Miguel’s heart attack.
In Instagram, a user asked Gretchen why her mother Inday was not seen in photos posted by Marjorie on their father’s birthday, two weeks before his death.
In this screenshot of Gretchen's IG story on Tuesday, the actress told an Instagram user that Marjorie was the alleged cause of their father's death.
“Pansin ko lang last bday ni daddy Mike wala si mommy inday.. Hinahanap ko sya sa post ni Marjorie,” a netizen commented.
“Because Marjorie did not invite my mom to the gathering & that's what caused my dad's attack,” Gretchen replied to the user.
On October 6, Marjorie shared photos of the celebration on Instagram and none of the photos included her mother Inday.
Exactly one week ago today, we were celebrating my Dad’s 82nd birthday over lunch in my house. Right after the blowing of the candles on his cake, he took a nap and fell very ill. My siblings and I rushed him to the nearest hospital, i could say it say it was the scariest time for us all. After that day, its been a series of ambulance transfer, family meetings, non stop praying, and big family gatherings at the ICU waiting area. All throughout this ordeal, a lot of love and support has been shown to us, most especially to our wonderful Dad.Im just feeling sad today, realizing its been a week, and I guess we are all emotionally and physically tired, but our faith, hope and unity as a family is stronger than ever. May I kindly ask for more prayers for our Dad. That he gets better soon. And that God willing, we get to spend more birthdays with him????????????
“Exactly one week ago today, we were celebrating my Dad’s 82nd birthday over lunch in my house. Right after the blowing of the candles on his cake, he took a nap and fell very ill,” Marjorie captioned the post.
“My siblings and I rushed him to the nearest hospital, I could say it was the scariest time for us all. After that day, it’s been a series of ambulance transfer, family meetings, non-stop praying, and big family gatherings at the ICU waiting area,” she added.
In another post, Marjorie asked everyone to not "be fooled by the statements of my sisters" because Gretchen and Claudine are allegedly "leaving out a very important detail of what really caused pain and tension in the wake."
"All these years, I have kept my peace and I always chose to ignore all the LIES that my sisters spread about me and my children. But nothing can get lower than this. Giving false statements to the press, and twisting stories about what really happened in my Father’s wake is by far the most epic one. They have tried so hard over the years to destroy my name, I have nothing to lose anymore at this point," Marjorie added.
"I love my family very much, they are my core. I am all for reconciliation. We were hoping for that all those 16 days that my Father was fighting for his life in the hospital.It would have been nice if she (Gretchen) made her peace in the quiet of my Fathers room. With no cameras."
It can be recalled that the ongoing feud among the Barretto sisters resurfaced recently when the sisters made a scene in front of their father's wake and in the presence of Pres. Rodrigo Duterte, who was there to pay respects.
RELATED: Duterte allegedly tries to reconcile Gretchen, Marjorie Barretto
In response to Marjorie's post, Gretchen shared clips of their fight taken during the wake. She said that she is not scared of her sister's threat to file a Libel case against her.
Quoting Marjorie Baldivia este’Echiverrie ????WE WILL FOR THE FIRST TIME SPEAK THE TRUTH & NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH????ITS A BITTERSWEET FEELING THAT YOU, truly for the first time speak the Truth, IN OTHER WORDS , I AM GRATEFUL for WE WILL ALL WAIT FOR THAT TIME( heres a video that was forwarded to me by @marisol0125 MY TRUTH . This video IS NOT FAKE NEWS AS BEING CLAIMED by Marjorie Baldivia Echiverrie. ( FYI MY MOM SPOKE TO ME & ASSURED EVERYONE THAT SHE WILL TELL ALL REGARDING OUR FAMILY FEUD & THE DAY OF MY DADS BIRTHDAY & Who CAUSED MY FATHERS ATTACK .YOUR THREAT TO SUE ME FOR LIBEL ? I PLEAD NO ,IM SCARED.... ????AND AS TO MY BOYFRIEND WHO IS POWERFUL IN A BAD WAY ( like you say ) YES HE IS POWERFUL ( in a good way , Not bad as you claimed. Your boyfriend is also POWERFUL & certainly IN A VERY BAD WAY ,ICountless corruption cases i was told, NOT TO MENTION, NUMEROUS MOLESTATION CASES , AM I CORRECT? I WAS INFORMED THAT @claubarretto WILL FILE A MOLESTATION CASE AGAINST YOUR POWERFUL BOYFRIEND.( ONLY REQUEST OF @claubarretto IS FOR HIM TO NOT BE IN THE WAKE DUE TO TRAUMA ???? FYI THE VOICE YOU HEAR IS MARJORIE VOICE DEFYING The REQUEST of PRRD????
In another post, Gretchen shared another video where Marjorie and a niece, Nicole, were allegedly shown to be "fuming mad."
"The relatives were trying to calm her from her insanity," Gretchen said in the caption.
"Now you KNOW WHY I DID NOT GO TO VISIT MY DAD IN HIS LAST DAYS .( Marjorie will have an outburst in the ICU," she explained.
The feud among the sisters has been reportedly going on and off in the last 16 years and allegedly began in a rift between Gretchen and Marjorie concerning Marjorie's ex-husband, Dennis Padilla. Dennis was reportedly upset because Willie Revillame allegedly cancelled their noontime show, "Magandang Tanghali Bayan," to accept an offer by ABC-5, which was then owned by Gretchen's partner, Tony Boy Cojuangco.
- Latest
- Trending