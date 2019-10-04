WATCH: Gloria Diaz gives tour of set for Netflix series

MANILA, Philippines — In a special behind the scenes video for Season 2 of the Netflix series "Insatiable," Gloria Diaz chats with her fellow cast members, including star Debby Ryan, talks about working with Netflix, her “elegant and demure” wardrobe, and how her director helped her prepare for her role. (“He told me, ‘Relax, act like a diva. I said, ‘That sounds like me.’”)

Plus, catch her funny nod to a famous quote from a fellow Filipina pageant queen!

You can get to see the stars of "Insatiable," including Debby Ryan, Dallas Roberts and Gloria Diaz, at the #InsatiablePhilippines fan event that will bring together everything fun, exciting, and over-the-top about the show. Rumor has it that there is a pageant involved… Ready to take control and unleash your inner beauty queen (or king) alongside Debby, Dallas, and Gloria? Check the official Netflix Philippines Instagram page, instagram.com/netflixph to find out how you can be part of the fan event.

If you have not seen "Insatiable" yet, Netflix is making it even easier to join the fandom. Starting October 2, for a limited time, anyone in the Philippines (even non Netflix members) will be able to watch the first episode of Insatiable Season 1 for free, exclusively at www.netflix.com/insatiable (we kindly ask that you please include this link in your coverage).

Note: The free episode can be viewed at www.netflix.com/insatiable on desktop, as well as on Chrome browsers on Android. iPhone/iPad users will be prompted to enter their email address to receive a link through which they can watch the episode on their desktop.

In season two of "Insatiable," we find Patty dealing with, well, a lot. Her past is haunting her, and her struggle to be “good” is becoming harder and harder each day as she battles her inner demons. And Bob - well - he’s helping her cover up Christian’s murder, but just how far will his loyalties go? Will he continue to allow his romantic relationships, his career ambitions, and his integrity to take a beating, just to help Patty pursue her pageant dreams? And when beauty queens start going missing, who’s to blame? Patty’s rage? Or is there more at play?

"Insatiable Season 2" launches October 11, only on Netflix.