MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: Gloria Diaz gives tour of set for Netflix series
(Philstar.com) - October 4, 2019 - 1:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — In a special behind the scenes video for Season 2 of the Netflix series "Insatiable," Gloria Diaz chats with her fellow cast members, including star Debby Ryan, talks about working with Netflix, her “elegant and demure” wardrobe, and how her director helped her prepare for her role. (“He told me, ‘Relax, act like a diva. I said, ‘That sounds like me.’”)

Plus, catch her funny nod to a famous quote from a fellow Filipina pageant queen!

You can get to see the stars of "Insatiable," including Debby Ryan, Dallas Roberts and Gloria Diaz, at the #InsatiablePhilippines fan event that will bring together everything fun, exciting, and over-the-top about the show. Rumor has it that there is a pageant involved… Ready to take control and unleash your inner beauty queen (or king) alongside Debby, Dallas, and Gloria? Check the official Netflix Philippines Instagram page, instagram.com/netflixph to find out how you can be part of the fan event. 

If you have not seen "Insatiable" yet, Netflix is making it even easier to join the fandom. Starting October 2, for a limited time, anyone in the Philippines (even non Netflix members) will be able to watch the first episode of Insatiable Season 1 for free, exclusively at www.netflix.com/insatiable (we kindly ask that you please include this link in your coverage). 

Note: The free episode can be viewed at www.netflix.com/insatiable on desktop, as well as on Chrome browsers on Android. iPhone/iPad users will be prompted to enter their email address to receive a link through which they can watch the episode on their desktop.

In season two of "Insatiable," we find Patty dealing with, well, a lot. Her past is haunting her, and her struggle to be “good” is becoming harder and harder each day as she battles her inner demons. And Bob - well - he’s helping her cover up Christian’s murder, but just how far will his loyalties go? Will he continue to allow his romantic relationships, his career ambitions, and his integrity to take a beating, just to help Patty pursue her pageant dreams? And when beauty queens start going missing, who’s to blame? Patty’s rage? Or is there more at play? 

"Insatiable Season 2" launches October 11, only on Netflix.

GLORIA DIAZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
In Photos: Jolo Revilla, Angelica Alita share pre-nup shots
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actor and Cavite Vice Governor Jolo Revilla has expressed his excitement for his upcoming wedding to beauty queen Angelica...
Entertainment
Jeric Gonzales in fighting form
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
The baby fat is gone and so are the love handles. He has shed more than 15 pounds (down to 150) and now looks fit and fabulous...
Entertainment
Ethel Booba, Jinri Park expose months, years of 'unpaid' talent fees
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
The Korean model and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate believes "this habit of clients delaying the payments of talents...
Entertainment
'A Last Chance': John Lloyd Cruz's alleged comeback movie is with Bea Alonzo
1 day ago
A new photo of actor John Lloyd Cruz together with on-screen love team Bea Alonzo has been posted in the social media account...
Entertainment
WATCH: John Lloyd Cruz ends hiatus with comeback movie for MMFF
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
It seems like Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz has ended his showbiz hiatus as he made a surprise appearance on the trailer...
Entertainment
Latest
15 hours ago
Iñigo says Adios with a different tone
By Bot Glorioso | 15 hours ago
The music may be upbeat but the lyrics of Iñigo Pascual’s latest single, Adios, actually speak about withdrawing...
Entertainment
15 hours ago
Let’s welcome back The Juans
By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
Just when I was starting to feel like climbing up the housetops to scream, “Give us something new!”, I get something...
Entertainment
15 hours ago
Maine & Carlo embrace chance to work with other stars
By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Isa Pa, With Feelings stars Maine Mendoza and Carlo Aquino underwent a familiarity workshop to “break down” the...
Entertainment
15 hours ago
BTS’ J-Hope scores a hit
By Arielle Pizarro | 15 hours ago
J-Hope is known to many as the main dancer and lead rapper of global K-pop sensation BTS.
Entertainment
15 hours ago
Joaquin Phoenix amazes
By Philip Cu Unjieng | 15 hours ago
Heading into the film awards season, I can predict that Joaquin Phoenix and his riveting Joker portrayal will be a favorite...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with