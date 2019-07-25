Third party or third anniversary? Gerald Anderson on milestone with Bea Alonzo

MANILA, Philippines — “Secret!”

Such was actor Gerald Anderson’s response when asked to confirm if he and girlfriend Bea Alonzo have been together for three years.

When quizzed by the press during a recent Skechers event if he and Bea marked their supposed third anniversary with a simple celebration, he said: “Tignan natin!”

“We’ll see, we’ll see. Sobrang hectic talaga ng bawat schedule namin. S’ya, galing s’ya sa abroad. Ilang beses s’ya nag-abroad this year. Hanap tayo ng oras,” he enthused.

He described his supposed three years with the actress as “exciting.”

“Exciting, maraming lessons. Andami kong natutunan sa kanya pagdating sa relasyon and very mature s’ya pagdating sa ganun. Alam n’ya kung anong gusto n’ya, so, um, team work.”

The interview with the press, including Philstar.com, happened a few days prior to Bea's trending cryptic posts on Instagram last Sunday.

Bea's posts, reportedly about an alleged “cheating,” was fuled by a fan site's posts suggesting that Gerald has a relationship with “Between Maybes” co-star Julia Barretto.

Bea, Gerald and Julia have not released official statements regarding the issue. — Video by Deni Bernardo