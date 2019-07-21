NEW ON NETFLIX
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray walks with boxing icon Manny Pacquiao at the MGM Grand.
Philstar.com/Dino Maragay
Catriona flies to Vegas to support Pacquiao fight
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2019 - 9:46am

MANILA, Philippines — All the way from New York, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray on Sunday (Manila time) flew to Las Vegas, Nevada to support Filipino icon Manny Pacquiao and watch his boxing match.

“Vegas! Here to support Filipino pride Manny Pacquiao. Laban Pilipinas!!!” the beauty queen wrote on her Instagram story.

Gray said this would be her first time to watch a boxing bout live.

“It’s my first time actually,” she said in a television interview.  

The beauty queen donned her Miss Universe sash over a simple pink jumpsuit.

Gray was among the entourage of Pacquiao who walked the 40-year-old boxing champion to his dressing room. She was joined by Pacquiao’s wife Jinkee and the senator's long-time ally former Ilocos Norte Gov. Chavit Singson, among others.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao will face the undefeated Keith Thurman for the WBA "super" welterweight title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday (Manila time).

