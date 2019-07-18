Baron Geisler officially proposes to girlfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Baron Geisler has made his engagement to non-showbiz girlfriend Jamie Evangelista official as he proposed to his girlfriend during a wedding shoot.

In its Instagram account, The Wedding Library posted a photo of Baron kneeling to Jamie and asking her to marry him.

“Surprise! It’s official! Baron Geisler officially proposed to Jamie Evangelista during our shoot in Cebu!” The Wedding Library captioned the photo.

“To the surprise of the whole Team & the bride, what she thought was a simple birthday surprise turned out to be a heartwarming official proposal from Baron,” it added.

Last May, Baron announced that he is marrying his psychologist girlfriend from Cebu.

“Pagod na ako sa laro, sa pag-party. Gusto ko na ring magkaroon ng sariling pamilya,” Baron told Push.

The couple started dating back in September 2018. The “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” star said that Jamie has been by his side when he decided to start a new life in Cebu.

"She’s very patient sa akin. Alam niya kung paano ako timplahin. Super happy ako kasi maalaga siya," Baron said.

“When I had nothing, wala pa ‘yung barber shop ko, nung walang-wala ako, she supported me. Kasi ang buong pag-aakala ko wala na akong babalikan sa showbiz, kaya nagtayo na lang ako ng business,” he shared.