LIST: 5 reasons why live-action ‘Lion King’ roars

MANILA, Philippines — Simba and company are back as Disney’s live-action “Lion King” is finally showing on theaters nationwide after years of anticipation.

Directed by Jon Favreau with a screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson and produced by Walt Disney Pictures, “Lion King” is a live action remake of the 1994 Disney classic with the same title.

The movie features the voices of Hollywood actors Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, as well as James Earl Jones reprising his original role as Mufasa.

Below are some reasons why you should watch the film.

Trip down memory lane

‘90s kids will definitely enter into a time machine upon entering the cinemas since the first scene of the movie. The movie will give goose bumps to those people who watched the animation film when it was shown in 1994. Years later, the live-action flick will let you understand more about the story because you might just be too young back then.

Entertaining

Although the movie now has less popping bravura during the musical scenes, the movie is still entertaining and the highlights include "Circle of Life," "I Just Can't Wait to Be King," "Be Prepared," and of course, "Hakuna Matata."

Funny

We all know that “Lion King” will not be the same without Simba’s best friends – Timon and Pumbaa. They provide the needed humor from time to time in the movie, especially when they are talking to each other, trading punch lines. Seth Rogen playing the voice of Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon are perfect for the movie.

Full of love

Elton John’s “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” is a classic masterpiece perfect for the film. The scene where Simba and Nala reunited after years of not seeing each other will definitely make audiences’ heart melt.

Family-oriented

“Never forget who you are.” That’s the phrase Mufasa told Simba in a scene where the latter gave up on being the king of Pride Land despite knowing that his kingdom is facing a threat from his uncle Scar.

Though animals are main characters in the film, lots of people can relate to the family values this Disney movie has to offer.