Netflix launches website for people suffering from depression

MANILA, Philippines — American video streaming service Netflix has launched a website for people who are suffering from depression and looking for crisis resources.

“If you or someone you know needs help finding crisis resources please visit http://13reasonswhy.info,” Netflix wrote on its Twitter account.

An update on 13 Reasons Why



If you or someone you know needs help finding crisis resources please visit https://t.co/cNtjtuNG1p pic.twitter.com/SxGjbYpZF6 — Netflix US (@netflix) July 16, 2019

Netflix also announced that they will edit a controversial scene in “13 Reasons Why.”

“We've heard from many young people that 13 Reasons Why encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help -- often for the first time. As we prepare to launch Season 3 late this summer, we've been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show,” Netflix said.

“So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Christine Moutier, Chief Medical Officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we've decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the production of 13 Reasons Why to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from Season 1,” it added.

Last May, a study has found that suicides among US youths rose significantly in the months following the popular Netflix show's release. The latest paper, published in JAMA Psychiatry, estimated a 13 percent spike in suicides among 10- to 19-year-olds between April and June of 2017, with a higher proportion among females.