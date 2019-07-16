NEW ON NETFLIX
MOVIES
MUSIC
In this file photo taken on May 7, 2017, the cast of "13 Reasons Why" poses in the press room during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images North America / AFP
Netflix launches website for people suffering from depression
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2019 - 1:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — American video streaming service Netflix has launched a website for people who are suffering from depression and looking for crisis resources. 

“If you or someone you know needs help finding crisis resources please visit http://13reasonswhy.info,” Netflix wrote on its Twitter account. 

Netflix also announced that they will edit a controversial scene in “13 Reasons Why.”  

“We've heard from many young people that 13 Reasons Why encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help -- often for the first time. As we prepare to launch Season 3 late this summer, we've been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show,” Netflix said. 

“So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Christine Moutier, Chief Medical Officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we've decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the production of 13 Reasons Why to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from Season 1,” it added. 

Last May, a study has found that suicides among US youths rose significantly in the months following the popular Netflix show's release. The latest paper, published in JAMA Psychiatry, estimated a 13 percent spike in suicides among 10- to 19-year-olds between April and June of 2017, with a higher proportion among females.

13 REASONS WHY DEPRESSION NETFLIX SERIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former actress nabbed for drugs
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former Star Magic teen star Angela Zamora was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Bacoor City, Cavite. 
Entertainment
Charo pays tribute to biggest fan & lifetime partner
By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Charo Santos-Concio paid tribute to her biggest fan and lifetime partner, saying that she is the person that she is now because...
Entertainment
Bela Padilla reacts to ex-boyfriend’s engagement to Angel Locsin
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Bela was asked by a fan asked what she felt about her ex-boyfriend’s engagement. 
Entertainment
Sarah mum about Matteo
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
There seemed to be a certain sadness in the eyes of Sarah Geronimo even when she was smiling during a brief interview or singing...
Entertainment
Luis Manzano explains statement on ex Angel Locsin’s engagement
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor and TV host Luis Manzano clarified his statement on the recent engagement of his former girlfriend Angel Locsin...
Entertainment
Latest
2 hours ago
Alden Richards reacts to Maine Mendoza’s movie with Carlo Aquino
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
The “Eat Bulaga” host will team up with the Kapamilya actor under Black Sheep’s “Isa Pa With Feelings”...
Entertainment
2 hours ago
Lauren Young questions legality of Chinese-only restaurant
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
“Is this even legal?" Lauren asked.
Entertainment
3 hours ago
Jinri Park on engagement: ‘Grateful I found a Filipino guy’
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Actress and TV host Jinri Park announced that she is engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend John. 
Entertainment
15 hours ago
For the love of Rico J.
15 hours ago
All those who were at the mini-presscon for the tribute concert Rico J and His Angels at the social hall of Great Eastern...
Entertainment
15 hours ago
Eugene is happy with LDR romance
By Boy Abunda | 15 hours ago
While many agree that maintaining a long-distance relationship (LDR) is often a herculean task, Eugene Domingo finds it easier...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with