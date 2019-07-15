NEW ON NETFLIX
Kathryn Bernardo receiving a Guillermo Mendoza Box Office Awards recognition with Daniel Padilla for “The Hows of Us”; Dingdong Dantes receiving his Best Actor Award from the 2019 The Eddys
Star Cinema/Released; Instagram/Dingdong Dantes
Kathryn Bernardo gets 2nd Best Actress, Dingdong Dantes beats Eddie Garcia as Best Actor
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2019 - 12:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo has won the Best Actress award at the 2019 Entertainment Editors' Choice (The Eddys) Awards at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on Sunday.

Kathryn, who won the award for her performance in the blockbuster movie “The Hows Of Us,” was chosen over fellow nominees Angelica Panganiban (“Exes Baggage”), Glaiza de Castro (“Liway”), Gloria Romero (“Rainbow’s Sunset”), Judy Ann Santos (“Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes”), Nadine Lustre (“Never Not Love You”), and Sarah Geronimo (“Miss Granny”).

This is Kathryn’s 2nd Best Actress award for the movie. She also won Best Actress at the recent 35th Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Movies for the same film. 

Kapuso actor Dingdong Dantes, meanwhile, bagged the Best Actor award for the movie “Sid and Aya.” He was picked over the late Eddie Garcia (for “Rainbow’s Sunset”), Piolo Pascual (“Ang Panahon ng Halimaw”), Carlo Aquino (“Exes Baggage”), Christian Bables (“Signal Rock”), Daniel Padilla (“The Hows of Us”), and Paolo Contis (“Through Night & Day”) for the award.

Below is the full list of winners:

Best Picture: “Liway”
Best Director: Joel Lamangan
Best Actress: Kathryn Bernardo (“The Hows of Us”)
Best Actor: Dingdong Dantes (“Sid & Aya”)
Best Supporting Actor: Arjo Atayde (“Buy Bust”)
Best Supporting Actress: Max Collins (“Citizen Jake”)
Best Screenplay: “Liway”
Best Cinematography: “Aurora”
Best Visual Effects: “Aurora”
Best Musical Score: “Bakwit Boys”
Best Production Design: “Goyo”
Best Editing: “Liway”
Best Original Theme Song: “Maybe The Night” (Ben & Ben, “Exes Baggage”)
Best Sound: “Bakwit Boys”

Special Awards:

Joe Quirino Award: Cristy Fermin
Manny Pichel Award: Ethel Ramos
Producer of the Year: Star Cinema
Rising Producers’ Circle: Spring Films and T-Rex Entertainment
Lifetime Achievement Award: Elwood Perez 
Posthumous Award: Dolphy
BeauteDerm Red Carpet Choice: Lorna Tolentino

DINGDONG DANTES KATHRYN BERNARDO THE EDDYS
Philstar
