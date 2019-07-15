Kathryn Bernardo gets 2nd Best Actress, Dingdong Dantes beats Eddie Garcia as Best Actor

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo has won the Best Actress award at the 2019 Entertainment Editors' Choice (The Eddys) Awards at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on Sunday.

Kathryn, who won the award for her performance in the blockbuster movie “The Hows Of Us,” was chosen over fellow nominees Angelica Panganiban (“Exes Baggage”), Glaiza de Castro (“Liway”), Gloria Romero (“Rainbow’s Sunset”), Judy Ann Santos (“Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes”), Nadine Lustre (“Never Not Love You”), and Sarah Geronimo (“Miss Granny”).

This is Kathryn’s 2nd Best Actress award for the movie. She also won Best Actress at the recent 35th Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Movies for the same film.

Kapuso actor Dingdong Dantes, meanwhile, bagged the Best Actor award for the movie “Sid and Aya.” He was picked over the late Eddie Garcia (for “Rainbow’s Sunset”), Piolo Pascual (“Ang Panahon ng Halimaw”), Carlo Aquino (“Exes Baggage”), Christian Bables (“Signal Rock”), Daniel Padilla (“The Hows of Us”), and Paolo Contis (“Through Night & Day”) for the award.

Below is the full list of winners:

Best Picture: “Liway”

Best Director: Joel Lamangan

Best Actress: Kathryn Bernardo (“The Hows of Us”)

Best Actor: Dingdong Dantes (“Sid & Aya”)

Best Supporting Actor: Arjo Atayde (“Buy Bust”)

Best Supporting Actress: Max Collins (“Citizen Jake”)

Best Screenplay: “Liway”

Best Cinematography: “Aurora”

Best Visual Effects: “Aurora”

Best Musical Score: “Bakwit Boys”

Best Production Design: “Goyo”

Best Editing: “Liway”

Best Original Theme Song: “Maybe The Night” (Ben & Ben, “Exes Baggage”)

Best Sound: “Bakwit Boys”

Special Awards:

Joe Quirino Award: Cristy Fermin

Manny Pichel Award: Ethel Ramos

Producer of the Year: Star Cinema

Rising Producers’ Circle: Spring Films and T-Rex Entertainment

Lifetime Achievement Award: Elwood Perez

Posthumous Award: Dolphy

BeauteDerm Red Carpet Choice: Lorna Tolentino