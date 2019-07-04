Matteo Guidicelli welcomes Duterte in Zamboanga

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli, an Army reservist who recently finished the 30-day training for Scout Ranger, has welcomed Pres. Rodrigo Duterte in Zamboanga.

In a photo courtesy of Presidential Communications Operations Office, Matteo was seen welcoming Duterte upon his arrival in Camp Navarro General Hospital.

The president went to Camp Navarro to visit wounded soldiers from the Indanan, Sulu explosion last week.

This was not the first time Guidicelli and Duterte met as they also had a meeting last April after the actor joined the military.

During Duterte's visit, he awarded the Order of Lapu Lapu on 12 soldiers in recognition of their courage to fight for the country.

Guidicelli officially joined the Philippine Army as reservist. His official designation, according to his talent management camp, Viva Artists, is Second Lieutenant of the Reserved Army.

He cited his love for the country as the reason for joining the army. He finished his month-long training recently in Camp Tecson in Bulacan, obtaining the highest grade of 95.20 percent from the course, making him the most outstanding student among 76 students in the class.

His girlfriend, pop star Sarah Geronimo, was a VIP guest during his graduation.