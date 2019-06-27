Matteo Guidicelli graduates at top of military leadership class, Sarah Geronimo serenades boyfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli has completed his month-long Philippine Military Academy Leadership Development Course as he graduated at Camp Tecson, Bulacan on Thursday.

According to a report by ABS-CBN’s MJ Felipe, Matteo obtained the highest grade of 95.20 percent from the course, making him the most outstanding student among 76 students in the class.

Sarah Geronimo got all shy as she suddenly became todays VIP at the end of 2nd Lt. Matteo Guidicelli’s graduation. @News5AKSYON @onenewsph pic.twitter.com/GbsEtgWiEK — Mj Marfori ???? (@mjmarfori) June 27, 2019

“Matteo receives a special recognition, letter of commendation and scout ranger replica for being an outstanding student among 97 students in the class and obtaining the highest grade of 95.20%,” MJ wrote on his Twitter account.

Apart from being the most outstanding student, 2nd Lieutenant Guidicelli also received a medal for his initiative in clean up drives in some schools in San Miguel, Bulacan.

“Matteo Guidicelli receives a medal, honored for his volunteerism initiative in clean up drives in some of the schools in San Miguel Bulacan, distribution of school supplies and being an inspiration to the youth,” MJ captioned the video of Matteo receiving a medal.

In another tweet by MJ, Matteo was seen giving his parents and girlfriend Sarah Geronimo a hug after receiving all of his awards. Sarah, said TV5 showbiz reporter MJ Marfori, became a VIP guest at Matteo's graduation.

Sarah even sang one of her first hits, "Forever's Not Enough," to serenade Matteo and his fellow graduates.

Sarah and Matteo’s family threw their all-out support for him in his training. Recently, photos of them visiting Matteo inside the camp circulated online.

Last April, the 29-year-old actor has officially joined the Philippine Army as a reservist. He cited his love for the country as the reason for joining the army.

“I officially joined the Philippine ARMY today because I love my country. I would like to thank the people that have been very supportive. Exciting times ahead,” Matteo said.