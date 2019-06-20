Donny Pangilinan: DonKiss ‘breakup’ not yet final

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan was taken aback by his onscreen partner Kisses Delavin’s recent statement declaring that their love team “has long been over.”

In his Instagram account, Donny posted on his Instagram story that he believes that their onscreen partnership, fondly called DonKiss, was still under review.

“I’ll be honest, it was a surprise. To my understanding, the partnership was still under review because of different expectations, with no final decision yet,” Donny wrote.

He, however, asked his supporters to respect Kisses’ statement as he wishes the best for her.

“But let’s please respect her statement. I sincerely wish Kisses and her family the best. Let’s not fault-find. Let’s all support each other at this time,” he urged.

He thanked all their supporters for standing with them through the whole journey.

“DonKiss, we will forever be grateful for you all, love you guys. God bless, good night,” he said.

Recently, Kisses went on a social media hiatus and after that break, she announced that “DonKiss” is over.

“I apologize for my social media blackout. I believe that my supporters have the right to know that the ‘DonKiss’ partnership has long been over,” she declared.

The singer-actress said she respected the feelings of her fans to appeal for her love team with Donny, but she is not in favor of fandom war between DonKiss supporters and fans of her other “former on-screen partner.”

“I felt how strongly they want to fight for this ship despite the despites, as it is not because of the ship itself but the family found in one another. I respect their feelings. However, as much as I understand the bleeding hearts of my supporters, I am not in favor of this fandom war of my DonKiss supporters against the other ship of my former on-screen partner to go on any further,” the actress explained.

