Step up your Instagram game: Donny Pangilinan shares #OoTD tips

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and athlete Donny Pangilinan was recently spotted wearing pieces from the new Longchamp LGP collection at the brand’s roadshow in Sourthcourt, Powerplant Mall, Makati City.

According to Longchamp, the new LGP features a new monogram that nods to the Bauhaus, but the eye-popping effect is pure Andy Warhol. The new monogram was teased at the brand’s New York fashion show last February, and now spans bags, accessories and ready-to-wear, exclusively available at the brand’s branches in Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La and Cebu, and in Greenbelt 5.

In a recent interview with Philstar.com during the collection’s launch, Donny shared some style and fashion tips for on-the-go men like him.

“Get a good photographer. Because even if you don’t know how to model, he will make you look good. Look confident, be yourself, and rock it the way you want to rock it,” he gave as advice for those who want to level up their “A” game in their Instagram OoTDs (outfit of the day).

Donny said his wardrobe must-haves are usually ripped jeans, sneakers and jackets, and he gets style inspiration from his favorite singers and rappers.

As for girls, he said it would be nice if a girl’s style is a good balance between feminine and edgy.

Pangilinan is also a poster boy for the newly introduced Premium Threads athleisure-inspired line of Filipino clothing label OXGN, now available in stores nationwide and online.

Made for people who are constantly on the move, Premium Threads is curated with modern essentials for both on and off the streets for people who aim to look stylish but put importance on comfort and movement. The collection has been reportedly crafted with comfortable fabrics, giving focus on materials and cut over prints and patterns.

The collection reportedly makes use of brushed jersey and French terry, giving pieces a soft and supple finish. The new drop’s mood is fresh and youthful, lending an overall spontaneous feel to the collection. Ringer and boxy fit tees, pullovers, shorts, and track pants are rendered in a cool pastel color palette of neo mint, ice blue, pale salmon and soft yellow, with technical details such as side taping and contrast trim. — Videos by Deni Bernardo

