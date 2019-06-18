MOTHER'S DAY
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Actor Donny Pangilinan sporting a Filipino clothing brand's new Premium Threads collection
OXGN/Released
Step up your Instagram game: Donny Pangilinan shares #OoTD tips
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2019 - 6:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and athlete Donny Pangilinan was recently spotted wearing pieces from the new Longchamp LGP collection at the brand’s roadshow in Sourthcourt, Powerplant Mall, Makati City.

According to Longchamp, the new LGP features a new monogram that nods to the Bauhaus, but the eye-popping effect is pure Andy Warhol. The new monogram was teased at the brand’s New York fashion show last February, and now spans bags, accessories and ready-to-wear, exclusively available at the brand’s branches in Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La and Cebu, and in Greenbelt 5.

In a recent interview with Philstar.com during the collection’s launch, Donny shared some style and fashion tips for on-the-go men like him.

“Get a good photographer. Because even if you don’t know how to model, he will make you look good. Look confident, be yourself, and rock it the way you want to rock it,” he gave as advice for those who want to level up their “A” game in their Instagram OoTDs (outfit of the day).

Donny said his wardrobe must-haves are usually ripped jeans, sneakers and jackets, and he gets style inspiration from his favorite singers and rappers.

As for girls, he said it would be nice if a girl’s style is a good balance between feminine and edgy.

Pangilinan is also a poster boy for the newly introduced Premium Threads athleisure-inspired line of Filipino clothing label OXGN, now available in stores nationwide and online. 

Made for people who are constantly on the move, Premium Threads is curated with modern essentials for both on and off the streets for people who aim to look stylish but put importance on comfort and movement. The collection has been reportedly crafted with comfortable fabrics, giving focus on materials and cut over prints and patterns. 

The collection reportedly makes use of brushed jersey and French terry, giving pieces a soft and supple finish. The new drop’s mood is fresh and youthful, lending an overall spontaneous feel to the collection. Ringer and boxy fit tees, pullovers, shorts, and track pants are rendered in a cool pastel color palette of neo mint, ice blue, pale salmon and soft yellow, with technical details such as side taping and contrast trim. — Videos by Deni Bernardo

Related: Donny Pangilinan gives Father's Day message for dad Anthony Pangilinan

RELATED: Kisses Delavin: DonKiss is over

ANTHONY PANGILINAN DONNY PANGILINAN OOTD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
6 days ago
I just did 20,000 non-stop pushups in 20 minutes — and it was easy and painless!
By Marbbie Tagabucba | 6 days ago
The FDA-cleared noninvasive body contouring machine Emsculpt, using its latest applicator Emsculpt Arms, stimulates that much...
Fashion and Beauty
6 days ago
Dr. Norman San Agustin raises funds for Mammo on Wheels
By Frannie Jacinto | 6 days ago
With the Celebreast fundraising dinner awash with ladies and gents wearing pink, guests clearly showed their overwhelming...
Fashion and Beauty
6 days ago
Going organic at Mara’s Original Market
By Maurice Arcache | 6 days ago
The original Queen of Organic Mara Pardo de Tavera, vivacious advocate of organic foods for 25 years, now has a special market...
Fashion and Beauty
7 days ago
Heart Evangelista commissions Miss Sorsogon’s Binibining Pilipinas gown
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,C. Mendez Legaspi | 7 days ago
From a style icon, Heart Evangelista is now also a fashion patron.
Fashion and Beauty
Sponsored
8 days ago
Development of skin in women in their 20s, 30s, 40s and beyond
By Gerald Dizon | 8 days ago
In today’s environment, there are even more factors that contribute to the skin’s decline, particularly those...
Fashion and Beauty
11 days ago
WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas 2019 candidates showcase evening gowns at charity fashion gala
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 11 days ago
Women empowerment and the indomitable Filipino spirit came to the fore via the catwalk at the FrontRow Cares and the Universe...
Fashion and Beauty
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with