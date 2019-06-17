Kisses Delavin: DonKiss is over

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kisses Delavin has broken her social media hiatus to announce that her love team with Donny Pangilinan, popularly known as “DonKiss,” “has long been over.”

In her Instagram account, Kisses announced the onscreen break up, saying there is an ongoing plan from her supporters to assemble at ABS-CBN to appeal for the love team.

“I apologize for my social media blackout. I believe that my supporters have the right to know that the ‘DonKiss’ partnership has long been over,” Kisses said.

“There has been an ongoing plan from my DonKiss supporters to assemble at ABS-CBN today, 26th June 2019 to appeal for this on-screen partnership. I was notified of this news because they, my DonKiss supporters are encouraging my solid supporters to join their appeal,” she added.

Kisses said she respected the feelings of her fans to appeal for her love team with Donny, but she is not in favor of fandom war between DonKiss supporters and her other “former on-screen partner.”

“I felt how strongly they want to fight for this ship despite the despites, as it is not because of the ship itself but the family found in one another. I respect their feelings. However, as much as I understand the bleeding hearts of my supporters, I am not in favor of this fandom war of my DonKiss supporters against the other ship of my former on-screen partner to go on any further,” the actress explained.

“I shall not permit myself to be involved in a situation wherein two girls are to suffer being pitted against each other, a war they may not even want to be in, just to earn the ‘victory’ of being a guy’s loveteam,” she added.

She thanked her supporters for always fighting with her in her journey.

“Thank you to everyone who fought side by side with us in this journey. Thank you for the memories. It was good while it lasted.”

Kisses and Donny starred in the 2018 TV series “Playhouse.”