MOTHER'S DAY
MOVIES
MUSIC
Eddie Garcia at the 2018 premiere night of his Cinemalaya film "ML," for which he won Best Actor.
Cinemalaya/Released
Eddie Garcia critical but still alive, says stepson
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - June 14, 2019 - 12:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Congressman Mikee Romero of 1-PACMAN party-list, stepson of veteran actor Eddie Garcia and son of Garcia’s longtime partner Lillibeth Romero, asks for prayers not only for Eddie, but also for his mom.

In an interview with dzMM early this week, Romero assured that Garcia is “still alive but very, very critical.”

“Ipagdasal niyo po, please,” he pleaded. 

“Unfortunately naaksidente siya and he tripped sa wire while doing a shooting. Talagang he fell face down. Naalog 'yung brain niya and 'yung C1 and C2 sa neck niya, nag-snap which made him very unconscious up to today,” Romero narrated.

According to a medical bulletin released by Makati Medical Center last Tuesday, Garcia remains in critical condition.

The medical bulletin, prepared by Patient Relations Department head Artemio Cabrera Salvador, said the veteran actor is still in a comatose state. 

“According to Mr. Eduardo ‘Eddie’ Garcia's attending physician, Dr. Regina Macalintal-Canlas, as of 1:00 pm of June 11, 2019, Mr. Garcia continue to be in CRITICAL condition. He is in a comatose state with minimal spontaneous respiration,” the medical bulletin says.

Eddie was hospitalized when he tripped and incurred a neck fracture while shooting a gun fight scene for a television series with GMA 7. It was earlier reported that he was first rushed to Mary Johnston Hospital due to heart attack and stroke, but his doctor ruled it out. 

RELATED: Doctor: Eddie Garcia still in coma

EDDIE GARCIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nadine Lustre’s Binibining Pilipinas questions inadvertently leaked before Q&A portion
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Nadine sat on the judges’ panel together with boyfriend James Reid.
Entertainment
Gazini Ganados thanks Palestinian father for success as new Binibining Pilipinas Universe
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
 Although she has never met her Palestinian father, newly crowned Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2019 Gazini Ganados...
Entertainment
Loisa Andalio opens up about financial troubles
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya star Loisa Andalio admitted that she has financial struggles even if she already became an actress. 
Entertainment
Shaina Magdayao reveals real score with Piolo Pascual
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
She is thankful for Piolo for being always there for her.
Entertainment
Heart & Cherie defend Jose against bashers
By Bot Glorioso | 12 hours ago
Heart Evangelista and Cherie Gil came to the defense of Jose Manalo after the comedian received extreme backlash from netizens...
Entertainment
Latest
22 hours ago
New movie together? John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo spotted in Palawan
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
Is there a new movie on the works for Popoy and Basha?
Entertainment
22 hours ago
WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2019 Gazini Ganados expounds on elderly care advocacy
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
According to her research, elderly population in the country is on the rise, which is why she would like to raise awareness...
Entertainment
1 day ago
'Find that spark': Gazini Ganados shares message to Filipinos on Independence Day
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
“As Filipinos, we should always carry the noble legacy of our heroes."
Entertainment
1 day ago
Can K Brosas & Angeline crack up the Big Dome?
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
If Funfare’s 10-minute interview was a sneak preview, for sure K Brosas and Angeline Quinto could “crack up”...
Entertainment
1 day ago
Julie Anne revels in her own rhythm
By Angel Javier Cruz | 1 day ago
“I like to challenge myself with different beats and different genres.”
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with