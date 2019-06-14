Eddie Garcia critical but still alive, says stepson

MANILA, Philippines — Congressman Mikee Romero of 1-PACMAN party-list, stepson of veteran actor Eddie Garcia and son of Garcia’s longtime partner Lillibeth Romero, asks for prayers not only for Eddie, but also for his mom.

In an interview with dzMM early this week, Romero assured that Garcia is “still alive but very, very critical.”

“Ipagdasal niyo po, please,” he pleaded.

“Unfortunately naaksidente siya and he tripped sa wire while doing a shooting. Talagang he fell face down. Naalog 'yung brain niya and 'yung C1 and C2 sa neck niya, nag-snap which made him very unconscious up to today,” Romero narrated.

According to a medical bulletin released by Makati Medical Center last Tuesday, Garcia remains in critical condition.

The medical bulletin, prepared by Patient Relations Department head Artemio Cabrera Salvador, said the veteran actor is still in a comatose state.

“According to Mr. Eduardo ‘Eddie’ Garcia's attending physician, Dr. Regina Macalintal-Canlas, as of 1:00 pm of June 11, 2019, Mr. Garcia continue to be in CRITICAL condition. He is in a comatose state with minimal spontaneous respiration,” the medical bulletin says.

Eddie was hospitalized when he tripped and incurred a neck fracture while shooting a gun fight scene for a television series with GMA 7. It was earlier reported that he was first rushed to Mary Johnston Hospital due to heart attack and stroke, but his doctor ruled it out.

RELATED: Doctor: Eddie Garcia still in coma