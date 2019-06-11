MOTHER'S DAY
Eddie Garcia holds a rosary from his long-time partner Lilibeth Romero.
Doctor: Eddie Garcia still in coma
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2019 - 6:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Eddie Garcia remains in critical condition, according to the latest medical bulletin released by Makati Medical Center. 

The medical bulletin, released on Tuesday and prepared by Patient Relations Department head Artemio Cabrera Salvador, said the veteran actor is still in a comatose state. 

Copy of the official statement from Makati Medical Center

“According to Mr. Eduardo ‘Eddie’ Garcia's attending physician, Dr. Regina Macalintal-Canlas, as of 1:00 pm of June 11, 2019, Mr. Garcia continue to be in CRITICAL condition. He is in a comatose state with minimal spontaneous respiration,” the medical bulletin reads. 

Eddie was hospitalized when he tripped and incurred a neck fracture while shooting a television series with GMA 7. It was first reported that he was rushed to the hospital due to heart attack and stroke, but his doctor ruled it out. 

"The doctors ruled out heart attack and stroke as proven by several validating tests done in Mary Johnston hospital. He is in critical condition due to severe cervical fracture," Eddie’s family doctor Enrique Lagman was quoted in a statement.

Meanwhile, GMA 7 is doing their own investigation on how the veteran actor tripped, as shown in viral videos on social media. 

"The video of Mr Eddie Garcia faltering in his steps and eventually collapsing has reached GMA. We are seriously reviewing the said video as well as other videos of the same scene which our cameras also took, before we make any conclusions on what really transpired,” the network said in a statement.

