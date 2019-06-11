Chris Pratt marries Katherine Schwarzenegger, ex Anna Faris reportedly attends

MANILA, Philippines —Hollywood actor Chris Pratt and American author Katherine Schwarzenegger have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony.

In his Instagram account, the “Guardian of the Galaxy” star announced that they were married last Sunday.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives,” Chris wrote.

The "Avengers" star thanked their family and friends for gracing their special day, especially Giorgio Armani for creating his suit and Katherine’s wedding dress.

“We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed,” Chris said.

Katherine also posted the same photo and same caption in her Instagram account.

Hollywood celebrities Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jason Momoa, John Krasinski and Priyanka Chopra, among others commented their congratulatory message to the couple.

Chris and Katherine met and started dating last summer through Katherine’s mother. The actor announced their engagement last January.

Katherine is the daughter of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and broadcast journalist Maria Shriver.

This is Chris' second marriage as he was married to actress Anna Faris for eight years. They have a son together, Jack.

Shortly after posting about their wedding, Chris was criticized for captioning his photo the “best day of our lives.” Some netizens feel that the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star should be referring to the birth of his son as the “best day;” while others think that he did not give regard to his marriage with Anna, who reportedly attended his wedding.

“I love Chris Pratt. But this upsets me a little … to say that this is the best day of your life when you’ve been married before and had children. What about those days? It just kinda implies that those things weren’t just as important, even if times have changed,” one comment said.

“It is the best day of his life until the next time he gets married,” said another.

Though Pratt and Faris separated last August 2017, the two have reportedly remained friends.