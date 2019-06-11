MOTHER'S DAY
Anne Curtis and Richard Gutierrez with Vickie Rushton at Binibining Pilipinas 2019 Q&A segment
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho
Vice Ganda asks Anne Curtis what she told Vickie Rushton during Q&A round
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2019 - 1:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis revealed what she said to Binibining Pilipinas 2019 candidate Vickie Rushton during the Question and Answer segment of the pageant. 

During “It’s Showtime’s” Monday episode, Vice Ganda asked Anne what she said to Vickie during the Q&A portion. 

Anne said she just whispered something encouraging to Vickie after she had a hard time answering Daniel Padilla’s question during the round.

"Sabi ko lang sa kanya, ‘It's okay, you did great’," Anne told Vice Ganda. 

During the Q and A portion, Daniel asked Vickie, “Why is mental health as important as physical health?”

“Mental health is as important as physical health because it is about our inner being. Having self-love is important, and as a woman, I can inspire people to take care of themselves, to take care of their minds as well as their health because they will be as effective..." Vickie said as response to the question.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate took home majority of the special awards, but failed to get a crown in the pageant after she buckled in the Question and Answer segment. 

In an interview with ABS-CBN News after the competition, Vickie admitted that she lost a title due to her unimpressive Q and A performance. 

“Nasasayangan ako kasi I know kung anong sasabihin ko pero may nang-distract sa akin sa audience. Doon ako nawala. May tumayo at nag-make face,” Vickie clarified.
 

