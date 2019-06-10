MOTHER'S DAY
Anne Curtis, Richard Gutierrez hosting Binibining Pilipinas 2019
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho
Exes Anne Curtis, Richard Gutierrez surprise viewers as Binibining Pilipinas 2019 hosts
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2019 - 2:47am

MANILA, Philippines —  Former lovers Anne Curtis and Richard Gutierrez have reunited on stage as hosts of Binibining Pilipinas 2019. 

The reunion of the former lovers and GMA costars was confirmed Sunday after a week of speculations on who will host the celebrated pageant in the country. 

“Para silang dyosa, gaya mo,” Richard teased Anne, who mentioned something about “baggage” to her ex-boyfriend while delivering their spiels on stage, to the delight of fans. The two, however, barely looked at each other.

Last year, Richard hosted the Binibining Pilipinas 2018 with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach. His hosting skills were criticized by social media users last year for allegedly seemingly shouting his lines.

Despite being bashed, Richard returned this year to host. He moved to ABS-CBN from GMA last 2017 to join his former love team partner Angel Locsin in the Daniel Padilla-Kathryn Bernardo-starrer fantasy series, “La Luna Sangre.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Anne hosted the pageant. In 2014, Anne’s hosting skills got positive reviews from critics and social media users.

Anne and Richard starred in the romantic drama movie "In Your Eyes" opposite Claudine Barretto in 2010.

Anne is now married to blogger-restaurateur Erwan Heussaff, while Richard is engaged to actress Sarah Lahbati, to whom he has two kids.

ANNE CURTIS BINIBINING PILIPINAS 2019 RICHARD GUTIERREZ
