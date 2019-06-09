MOTHER'S DAY
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray
Instagram/Catriona Gray
In photos: Catriona Gray recalls Binibining Pilipinas journey
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - June 9, 2019 - 9:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Before passing her crown to her Binibining Pilipinas successor, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Elisa Gray looked back to "where it all started": her journey as a Binibini.

In her Instagram stories, the model-singer that represented Albay shared photos and videos of her training and preparations as Binibini 20.

Screenshot from Instagram/Catriona Gray
Catriona also gave a shout out to her fellow queens who will also be passing on their crowns.

 

Catriona, who went on to become the Philippines’ fourth Miss Universe titleholder, has been famous for her lava walk and lava gown, inspired by Mt. Mayon, a famous landmark in her hometown Albay.

Related video: Lava walk inventor shares origin of Catriona’s famous strut

 

Her lava walk then inspired dozens of memes and parodies. International supermodel and TV host Tyra Banks called Catriona’s slow-motion spin and catwalk skill a manifestation of "Pinoy power to the max."

Though her reign had a slew of controversies, including breakup with long-time boyfriend Clint Bondad and Australia staking a claim on her, Catriona has been steadfast in representing the Philippines in all fronts — from championing local beauty products in a makeup tutorial for Vogue, to creating awareness on the plight of Filipino children in Tondo through her charity, Young Focus.

Related video: Catriona’s mentor shared what makes her unique from other beauty queens

 

Born in Queensland, Australia, Catriona has an Australian father, Ian Gray, while her mom, Normita Ragas Magnayon, is from Albay, which is why she represented Albay in Binibining Pilipinas.

Catriona was named after her paternal grandmother, accomplished painter Catherine Gray nee Ross from Scotland.

A taekwondo black belter, the 25-year-old TV host, model and singer earned a Masters Certificate in Music Theory from the Berklee College of Music in Boston, USA. She also have a Certificate in Outdoor Recreation.

Apart from being the lead singer of her school's jazz band, she starred in local “Miss Saigon” productions. After taking up high school in Australia, she moved to Manila, where she became a top model at the age of 18.

In 2016, Gray was hailed as Miss World Philippines and she competed at the Miss World 2016 pageant, where she landed in the Top 5. She also received special awards such as the Multimedia Award, 2nd place in Talent, and Top 5 finalist for Beauty with a Purpose project.

After her Binibining Pilipinas reign, Catriona is set to pass on her Miss Universe crown later this year.

