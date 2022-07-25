^

World

$790 million US Mega Millions jackpot could break all time record!

Philstar.com
July 25, 2022 | 3:00pm
$790 million US Mega Millions jackpot could break all time record!
You can now participate in Mega Millions draws whenever and wherever you are. Official Mega Millions tickets can be purchased online, safely and securely, at TheLotter.com, the leading official ticket service in online lottery. 
Photo Release

Filipinos can purchase their official tickets online, safely and securely, at TheLotter

MANILA, Philippines — We’ve all dreamed of winning a huge lottery jackpot. Now that dream can become a reality with the United States Mega Millions jackpot continuing to rocket towards a billion dollars!

To put that in perspective, if this jackpot were to be won in the next draw, it would be the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history! 

Every rollover brings this epic jackpot closer and closer to the $1.537 billion (over P86 billion) all time record, so those looking for their chance to go into the record books with one of the biggest top prizes in history won’t want to miss a single upcoming Mega Millions draw!

Worried that the only way to play for that historic jackpot is by traveling all the way to the United States and purchasing physical tickets in person? We’ve got great news for you!

Now you can participate in Mega Millions draws whenever and wherever. Official Mega Millions tickets can be purchased online, safely and securely, at TheLotter.com, the leading official ticket service in online lottery. 

“The next Mega Millions draw is coming up on Tuesday, with a jackpot worth $790 millionequivalent to more than P44 billion, and we’re helping our customers from all over the world participate,” says Adrian Cooremans, TheLotter's spokesman.

“There's no limit to how high the current jackpot can grow. On the other hand, it could be won in this week's draw. Who knows, the winner could be someone from the Philippines!" he added.

The laws of the United States do not prohibit a foreigner or a tourist from collecting American lottery prizes and that is why winning the lottery online from the Philippines is absolutely legal.

This means that in the same way tourists can buy lottery tickets at a kiosk in the United States and then claim their prizes, Filipinos who purchase their tickets at TheLotter.com can collect their winnings if they win.

$790 million US Mega Millions jackpot could break all time record!

How to play from the Philippines:

  1. Go to the Mega Millions page at TheLotter.com and choose your lucky numbers: Five main numbers and one additional number.
     
  2. Click PLAY at the bottom of the screen.
     
  3. Choose your preferred payment method to cover the cost of your participation.

All done! Local representatives of TheLotter in the United States will purchase the official Mega Millions ticket on your behalf and scan it into your personal account prior to the draw.

Find out if you’re a winner!

When you win, you will be notified by email or SMS and you will receive your money in full, 100% commission-free!

If you have won small prizes, the money will be deposited directly into your account.

If you are the lucky Mega Millions jackpot winner, you will receive your ticket so that you can collect your prize. In this case, TheLotter will bear all the expenses for you to travel to collect your prize in person!

With TheLotter you are in good hands and if you have questions or doubts, the portal offers its users professional Customer Service in English 24 hours a day.

$790 million US Mega Millions jackpot could break all time record!

Making millionaires

Many foreigners have claimed incredible prizes in the 20-year history of TheLotter. The site has paid out more than $110 million dollars on over 7 million winning tickets purchased on behalf of lucky winners from all around the world!

TheLotter’s biggest winners are a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto and a man from Baghdad who won a $6.4 million jackpot playing Oregon Megabucks.

Participate in the next draw!

This Tuesday, the United States Mega Millions lottery offers a jackpot of $790 million dollars, which is one of the largest prizes in the world!

Get your tickets today in three easy steps at TheLotter and start your own path to becoming a millionaire!

$790 million US Mega Millions jackpot could break all time record!

 

Lotto Direct Limited is operating theLotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/

MEGA MILLIONS

THELOTTER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Biggest US Mega Millions jackpot of the year reaches $630 million. You can win from Philippines!
Sponsored

Biggest US Mega Millions jackpot of the year reaches $630 million. You can win from Philippines!

3 days ago
Filipinos can purchase their official tickets online, safely and securely, at TheLotter.
World
fbtw
Security forces smash Sri Lanka's main protest camp

Security forces smash Sri Lanka's main protest camp

3 days ago
Sri Lankan security forces demolished the main anti-government protest camp in the capital early Friday and evicted activists hours...
World
fbtw
Trump should be held accountable for trying to overturn 2020 election: committee

Trump should be held accountable for trying to overturn 2020 election: committee

By Chris Lefkow | 3 days ago
The House committee probing the assault on the US Capitol laid out a searing, prime-time indictment of Donald Trump's refusal...
World
fbtw
Dozens missing in shipwreck during South China Sea typhoon

Dozens missing in shipwreck during South China Sea typhoon

July 2, 2022 - 5:55pm
More than two dozen crew members are unaccounted for after their ship broke into two during a typhoon in the South China Sea...
World
fbtw
Former Japan PM Abe 'in grave condition' after shooting
play

Former Japan PM Abe 'in grave condition' after shooting

By Hiroshi Hiyama | July 8, 2022 - 11:07am
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was showing no vital signs after apparently being shot at a campaign event in the...
World
fbtw
Latest
Japan plans September 27 state funeral for Abe

Japan plans September 27 state funeral for Abe

3 days ago
Japan will hold a state funeral for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe on September 27, the government announced...
World
fbtw
Biden says 'doing great' after positive Covid test

Biden says 'doing great' after positive Covid test

By Aurélia End | 3 days ago
President Joe Biden said Thursday he was "doing great" after testing positive for Covid at the age of 79, vowing to continue...
World
fbtw
Instagram top news source among UK teens &mdash; study

Instagram top news source among UK teens — study

3 days ago
Nearly three in 10 teenagers used Instagram as their news source in 2022, with TikTok and YouTube both on 28%.
World
fbtw
WHO to decide on sounding highest alarm on monkeypox

WHO to decide on sounding highest alarm on monkeypox

3 days ago
The World Health Organization will reconvene its expert monkeypox committee on Thursday to decide whether the outbreak...
World
fbtw
Canada Indigenous university helps students reconnect to their language

Canada Indigenous university helps students reconnect to their language

By Anne-Sophie Thill | 4 days ago
"I was told that we were no good, we were below someone else and I believed that most of my life," said former student Veronica...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with