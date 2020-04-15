Trump announces funding halt to World Health Organization

WASHINGTON, United States — US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a suspension of US funding to the World Health Organization because he said it had covered up the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in China before it spread around the world.
Trump told a press conference he was instructing his administration to halt funding while "a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus."
According to Trump, the WHO prevented transparency over the outbreak and the United States — the UN body's biggest funder which provided $400 million last year — will now "discuss what we do with all that money that goes to the WHO."
"With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have deep concerns whether America's generosity has been put to the best use possible."
Trump's attack on the WHO reflects his belief that the organization is biased toward China and colluded to prevent the United States' main economic rival from having to be open about the unfolding health disaster.
He says this cost other countries crucial time to prepare and delayed decisions to stop international travel.
"The WHO's attack on travel restrictions put political correctness above life-saving measures," he said.
"Had the WHO done its job to get medical experts into China to objectively assess the situation on the ground and to call out China's lack of transparency, the outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death," he said.
"This would have saved thousands of lives and avoided worldwide economic damage. Instead, the WHO willingly took China's assurances to face value... and defended the actions of the Chinese government," he said.
Critics have pointed out that for weeks after the coronavirus epidemic began unfolding, Trump frequently praised Beijing's response and downplayed the danger it posed at home.
The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rises to 123,920 on Tuesday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT from official sources.
More than 1,961,950 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 413,800 are now considered recovered.
In the past 24 hours 6,177 new deaths and 72,433 new infections have been recorded around the world. — AFP
Bahrain has turned a car park near the capital Manama into an intensive care unit with 130 beds for patients infected with the novel coronavirus, in a first in the Gulf.
The new ICU in the covered car park was set up as a precautionary measure in case of a spike in cases of the COVID-19 respiratory disease, officials said.
The small Gulf country, whose population stands at 1.5 million, has recorded more than 1,500 cases, of whom seven people have died and 645 have recovered.
According to official statistics, only three people are currently in critical condition.
"The new ICU is a precautionary step in case there are any developments," Sheikh Khalid bin Ali Al-Khalifa, the Royal Medical Services commander, told reporters at the inauguration on Tuesday.
"We are able in record time, in seven days, to establish this unit with 130 beds... working day and night.
"This is the first time that such an equipped (temporary) unit has been established in the Gulf." -- AFP
The Department of Health reports 291 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the tally to 5,223.
There are 20 new deaths and 53 new recoveries.
Detained Sen. Leila de Lima welcomes the calls from several government agencies and international organizations to release persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) to decongest jails amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I welcome the calls of both the House Committee on Justice and the DSWD regarding the immediate release of qualified PDLs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. From what I have heard, the matter is now under study by the DOJ,” she says.
“Pero nandito pa rin tayo, usad-pagong sa mga plano; wala pa ring mapanghawakang kongkretong aksyon ukol sa kalunos-lunos na kalagayan sa mga bilangguan,” she adds.
France extends its nationwide lockdown for another month in a bid to halt the coronavirus pandemic, as other hard-hit countries considered easing their measures with hopes rising that death rates may soon plateau.
More than half of humanity is now under confinement to contain the virus, which has killed at least 119,000 people and infected two million since emerging in China late last year. — AFP
