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Sports

Bolick paces BPC derby

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
October 27, 2026 | 12:00am
Bolick paces BPC derby
Bolick rolled to the pole position at the end of the group stages with a 37.1 average statistical points.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — NLEX ace Robert Bolick holds the early lead in the PBA Governors’ Cup Best Player of the Conference derby but faces a powerhouse chase pack led by Converge’s Big 3.

Bolick rolled to the pole position at the end of the group stages with a 37.1 average statistical points.

Terrafirma veteran Maverick Ahanmisi, who had his resurgence in the import-flavored conference, took the No. 2 spot with 35.7 SPs.

But with Ahanmisi and the Dyip out of the playoffs, the troika of Justin Arana (34.7), Justine Baltazar (34.2) and Juan Gomez de Liaño (33.8) are expected to give Bolick the biggest threat with the FiberXers playing in the quarterfinals as well.

San Miguel Beer titan June Mar Fajardo sat at No. 6 with 33.5 SPs.

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