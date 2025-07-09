Molina, Meneses enter Foxiesâ€™ den

Molina, Meneses enter Foxies’ den

MANILA, Philippines — Just like that, the Farm Fresh Foxies have become serious Premier Volleyball League contenders.

And it was signed, sealed and delivered via the recent acquisitions of power couple Ces Molina and Riri Meneses in what could turn out the biggest recruiting coup in the league this season.

It also ended the guessing game as to where the talented and battle-scarred duo was headed after leaving former club Cignal midway through the All-Filipino Conference early this year.

Molina, a former league Most Valuable Player, explained it was for family reasons that she left her former team for greener pasture.

“Breadwinner din kasi ako. And now na makakalaro na ulit sa PVL, tuloy lang sa pagtulong sa family, which is very important din for me,” she said.

At Farm Fresh, Molina and Meneses will reunite with former Cignal teammates Rachel Daquis and Jheck Dionela and should make instant impact as soon as they see action in the ongoing PVL on Tour.

Also making a big splash from the free agent pool was Akari, which plucked former Choco Mucho setter Mars Alba.