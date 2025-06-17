^

Sports

MPBL: Pasay, GenSan, Caloocan book wins

Philstar.com
June 17, 2025 | 9:35am
MPBL: Pasay, GenSan, Caloocan book wins
Caloocan's Joseph Manlangit soars for a layup.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — The Pasay Voyagers found the shortcut in the third quarter and cruised past the Davao Occidental Tigers, 72-64, on Monday in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Ahead by just four points, the Voyagers, sparked by Felipe Chavez and Warren Bonifacio, clustered 14 points to pull away to stay, 48-30, with 3:27 to go in that period.

Cyrus Tabi took over in the second half and posted 17 points, eight assists, five rebounds and four steals to push Pasay to its 10th win against seven losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

Chavez ended up with 16 points, two rebounds and two assists, while Bonifacio notched 11 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Voyagers, who converted 17-of-18 free throws for a lofty 94.4%.

Davao, which tumbled to 5-8, drew 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists from Keith Agovida; 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists from Jeff Comia; and 11 points plus four rebounds from University of Mindanao-Digos College's Jansher Salubre.

Other games saw the GenSan Warriors and the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo rout separate opponents in coast-to-coast fashion.

GenSan flaunted its power with a 99-45 drubbing of Manila Batang Quiapo in the opener, while Caloocan followed suit with a 93-47 thumping of Marikina.

All but one of the 15 Warriors fielded scored as they led throughout and as far as 35-89 in notching their fourth straight win and climbing to 10-6.

Mark Cruz spearheaded GenSan's assault with 27 points, three assists and two rebounds; Marwin Dionisio with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists; and Nico Elorde with 10 points.

CJ Gonzales, a 6-foot-4 homegrown, contributed 16 rebounds and eight points; while Gamaliel Evangelista Jr., a 6-foot-5 frontliner from the University of Santo Tomas, added 12 rebounds and eight points and as GenSan dominated the boards, 73-35.

Manila, with only Richard Albo striking back with 12 points and seven rebounds, absorbed its 14th straight defeat after an initial victory and is virtually out of contention for a playoff berth.

Powered by homegrown Joseph Manlangit and Rommel Calahat, Caloocan stormed ahead, 34-14, after the first quarter and never wavered to improve to 11-5.

Brian Enriquez and Jeff Manday joined the scoring fray as the Batang Kankaloo pulled down the Shoemasters to 3-13.

Manlangit wound up with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists; Enriquez 15 points, two rebounds and two assists; Manday 13 points and two assists, and Calahat 12 points and two assists.

Marikina skidded to 3-13 as Karl Penano ended up as the top scorer with 10 points.

The MPBL returns to the Batangas City Coliseum on Tuesday with games pitting Sarangani against Bacolod at 4 p.m., Ilagan Isbaela against Mindoro at 6 p.m., and Batangas against Valenzuela at 8 p.m.

JOSEPH MANLANGIT

MPBL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fortune teller? Pacquiao's strength coach sees stoppage win vs Barrios

Fortune teller? Pacquiao's strength coach sees stoppage win vs Barrios

By Dino Maragay | 22 hours ago
Five years ago, World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight champion Mario Barrios would have been the perfect opponent for Manny...
Sports
fbtw
Alas women spikers take the floor at PSA Forum

Alas women spikers take the floor at PSA Forum

20 hours ago
The silver medal-winning Alas Pilipinas women’s team graces the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday,...
Sports
fbtw
Perfect foe, perfect outcome

Perfect foe, perfect outcome

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Nonito Donaire Jr. couldn’t have found a more perfect opponent than Andres Campos in his comeback fight after a two-year...
Sports
fbtw

Game faces on for PBA playoffs

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
It’s not the most ideal situation but grand slam-seeking TNT is ready to face the tough challenge in the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals head-on.
Sports
fbtw
'Step by step, Philippines': Alas leader de Guzman preaches patience after bridesmaid finish

'Step by step, Philippines': Alas leader de Guzman preaches patience after bridesmaid finish

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Success takes time.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DLSU favored in college golf

DLSU favored in college golf

11 hours ago
La Salle Team I served early notice of its title aspirations in the inaugural ICTSI Intercollegiate Tour, topping the men’s...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle golfers shine in ICTSI Intercollegiate Tour launch

La Salle golfers shine in ICTSI Intercollegiate Tour launch

18 hours ago
La Salle Team I flexed its muscle and served early notice of its title aspirations in the inaugural ICTSI Intercollegiate...
Sports
fbtw
Veterans Flores, Magtubo top EastWest Dream Run 2025

Veterans Flores, Magtubo top EastWest Dream Run 2025

20 hours ago
Eduard Flores and Edna Magtubo once again stamped their class in the Manila leg of the EastWest Dream Run 2025 on Sunday at...
Sports
fbtw
Gencys charity golf tilt slated June 18

Gencys charity golf tilt slated June 18

21 hours ago
An exclusive golf tournament and thanksgiving celebration honoring the head of Gencys E-commerce Digital Solutions will...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with