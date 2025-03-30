^

UST rules inaugural Pinoyliga Global Invitational Cup

Philstar.com
March 30, 2025 | 7:07pm
UST rules inauguralÂ Pinoyliga Global Invitational Cup
University of Santo Tomas players Bevir Calum, left, and Peter Osang double team University of the East center Precious Momowei during their finals game in the Pinoyliga Global Invitational Cup on Sunday at the Enderun Colleges gym in Taguig City.
(Pinoyliga Photo)

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas relied on veterans Nic Cabanero and Forthsky Padrigao to defeat the University of the East Red Warriors, 80-71, in the finals of the inaugural Pinoyliga Global Invitational Cup on Sunday at the Enderun Colleges Gym in Taguig City.

Pagrigao, who was named Finals Most Valuable Player, top-scored with 21 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field to go with four assists and a steal, while Cabanero contributed 17 points, five rebounds and two assists. 

Two other UST players scored in double digits, with Mark Llemit adding 16 points and Angelo Crisostomo having 13. New recruit Peter Osang only scored three points but he pulled down 14 boards and was instrumental in holding down UE import Precious Momowei to only nine points.

UST coach Pido Jarencio said he is satisfied with the way his team performed considering this was their first tournament this year after their campaign in the last UAAP Season 87 where the Tigers made the Final Four for the first time in years – losing to eventual champion University of the Philippines.

“Kaka-start pa lang naming halos ngayong taon pero nakakuha agad kami ng championship. Malaking confidence builded para sa mga bata at para sa buong team,” said Jarencio.

“Pero kung titignan mo malayung malayo pa kami, madami pa kaming gusto introduce sa team for the next UAAP, and madami pa kami pwede na ma-improve as a team. That’s the important thing for us,” he added.

Jarencio said that they would continue joining preseason tournaments, including Pinoyliga’s Collegiate Cup this May, and have another training camp and tournament abroad just like they did in two previous years.

As for UE, Reiner Maga led the Red Warriors with 17 points, while Vlair Lingolingo had 12 points and 10 rebounds and John Abate added 10 points. Aside from his nine points, Momowei also had nine boards.

By finishing second overall in the tournament, it can still be considered an achievement for the Red Warriors considering they made a coaching change a few weeks back as Chris Gavina replaced Jack Santiago as head coach of UE.

The team finished the elimination round with a 3-1 card.

Other participants in this inaugural competition of Pinoyliga are the visiting team from Japan, the Nagoya Gakuin University, and the US based Fil-Am Nation Select, and Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Meanwhile, Cabanero and Padrigao were named to the Mythical 5 together Momowei and Abate, and Nagoya’s Raiki Tanagi in the men’s.

In the women's category, the All-Star team of the Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League defeated the UST Lady Tigers, 83-77, in the finals to claim the championship.

UST TIGERS
