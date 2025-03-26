Lady Tamaraws sweep winless Lady Warriors

FEU's Jaz Ellarina (21) punches one in over the defense of the UE Lady Warriors.

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University strung together back-to-back wins in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament, keeping University of the East winless, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23, Wednesday evening at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

FEU rose to solo second in the season with a 6-3 win-loss record, while UE dropped to 0-9.

Jaz Ellarina powered the charge of the Lady Tamaraws with 17 points on 12 attacks, three service aces and two blocks. Chen Tagaod and Gerz Petallo chipped in 15 points apiece.

In both the second and third sets, UE held strong leads to start the respective frames, but the Lady Tamaraws would just be too much to handle.

After leading by five, 13-8, in the third set, FEU overtook their opponents, 21-19.

But Ellarina took over and scored three of the Morayta-based squad’s final four points to grab the set and the match.

“Expected naman na lalaban ang UE kasi hindi naman nababago ang spirit ng UE pagdating sa games. Eventually, nagkakaroon naman kami ng adjustments, nakakasunod naman ang players,” FEU head coach Tina Salak said.

“Sa game, nakuha naman namin yung gusto naming win but syempre may opportunities pa rin na namimiss namin,” she added.

FEU is behind the 9-1 National University Lady Bulldogs. La Salle and University of Santo Tomas are both holding 5-3 win-loss records.

The winning team dominated in the attacks department with 50 attacks compared to UE’s 23. The winning team also had four blocks and four service aces.

Faida Bakanke had seven points, all attacks, while also having 14 excellent digs for the Lady Tamaraws.

KC Cepada had 13 markers for UE. while Van Bangayan added 10. The Lady Warriors recorded just eight excellent sets in total.

Earlier Wednesday, FEU’s men’s team remained unblemished after blasting the Red Warriors, 25-19, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18.

Following convincing wins in the first two sets, FEU stormed back from a 12-19 deficit in the third set, slicing UE’s lead to one, 23-24.

But Isaiah Roca’s attack forced the fourth set, 25-23.

The Tamaraws, though, regained their bearings, leading huge at the start of the fourth set and never looked back.

“Yung second round talaga, lahat ng teams pupukpok para makuha ‘yung match syempre. Yung third set namin medyo talagang malayo lang ang score kaya ang hirap habulin. Buti nakapag-cope kami nung fourth set,” Tamaraws head coach Eddieson Orcullo said.

Doula Ndongola powered the Tamaraws with 15 while Lirick Mendoza and Dryx Saavedra had 13 points each. Mikko Espartero produced 12 markers.

Roa and Xjhann Camaymayan led UE with 15 points apiece.

The Red Warriors, just like their women’s counterparts, dropped to 0-9. They lost their 16th straight match, dating back to the second round of Season 86.

Both FEU teams will take on the respective squads of NU next, while the two UE squads will try to smash their way to their first win against University of the Philippines.

The games will be at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.