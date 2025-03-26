Sta. Elena to host historic International Series in October

MANILA, Philippines — Sta. Elena Golf Club, the crown jewel of Philippine golf courses in Santa Rosa, Laguna, is set to make history this October as it hosts the International Series of the Asian Tour for the first time.

This landmark event, scheduled for October 23-26, marks the prestigious tournament’s historic arrival in the country, offering a prize purse of $2 million and attracting some of the world’s top players and rising stars.

This event serves as the sixth leg of the International Series, a key pathway to the LIV Golf League, and is expected to further elevate the Philippines’ presence on the global golfing stage.

Nestled against the breathtaking backdrop of the Sierra Madre, Mt. Banahaw, and Mt. Makiling, Sta. Elena Golf Club has long been regarded as one of Asia’s finest golf courses. Its meticulously maintained 27-hole championship layout — known for its sheer length, lightning-fast greens, and unpredictable wind conditions — promises to provide a stern test for the world-class field set to compete.

Designed to challenge even the best golfers, the course’s expansive fairways, lined with towering hardwood trees, spread across 100 hectares of pristine landscape, offer both beauty and difficulty in equal measure.

Sta. Elena’s championship pedigree is well-documented. It has been recognized multiple times in Golf Digest Magazine’s 100 Best Golf Courses Outside the US and has played host to major international tournaments, including co-staging the 1996 World Amateur Golf Team Championships alongside Manila Southwoods.

With anticipation building for the International Series leg, Filipino golf fans are eager to witness some of the sport’s biggest names grace their fairways. Among the stars expected to compete are Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, adding further prestige to the event.

The Philippines' interest in hosting top-tier international golf events has grown significantly in recent years. In May last year, former LIV Golf chief Greg Norman and his team visited the country, assessing its potential as a future venue for the Saudi-backed circuit.

Sta. Elena was among the select courses they evaluated, with Norman himself expressing enthusiasm about the country’s booming golf scene and tourism potential.

“The Philippines is very keen to get us there,” Norman remarked at the time.

However, earlier this year, Norman was replaced as LIV Golf CEO by Scott O’Neil. He is now an independent director on the organizing committee for the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane, Australia.

With Sta. Elena Golf Club now preparing to welcome the International Series, this event is set to cement the Philippines’ status as a rising golf destination in Asia. It will not only bring elite competition to local fans but also open doors for future high-profile tournaments in the country.