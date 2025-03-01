IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa set to fire off

To further elevate the excitement, the Puerto Princesa City Championship will reward the top Filipino male and female finishers with P50,000 each, while the IRONMAN-affiliated TriClub with the most participants will take home a P200,000 cash prize.

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan – The IRONMAN 70.3 makes its highly anticipated return to Puerto Princesa Sunday, March 2, setting the stage for a spectacular endurance race in one of the most breathtaking destinations in the world.

With a newly revamped bike course designed for speed and a formidable international field ready to compete, this year’s event promises to be a thrilling test of endurance, skill and mental toughness.

From the youngest participants in the 18-24 category to the most seasoned competitors in the 75-79 age group, triathletes from various divisions, including individual, relay, and Sunrise Sprint, will take on the challenge of a 1.9km open-water swim, a fast-paced 90km bike course and a grueling 21km run.

Puerto Princesa, renowned for its stunning landscapes and world-class race conditions, provides the perfect backdrop for this prestigious event. As the gateway to some of the most beautiful natural wonders in the Philippines, including the UNESCO-listed Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, the city offers an unparalleled racing experience.

The combination of smooth, scenic roads, challenging yet rewarding terrain, and an energetic local community makes it the ultimate kickoff venue for this year’s triathlon season.

The stakes are high, with the coveted overall championship titles and top cash prizes up for grabs in both the men’s and women’s divisions. To further elevate the excitement, the Princesa Garden Hotel is putting up a P300,000 prize fund, with P200,000 allocated for the TriClub with the most participants and P50,000 each for the top Filipino male and female finishers.

These generous incentives, along with numerous other rewards, are set to push competitors to their limits in pursuit of victory in the "Gateway to Paradise" edition of IRONMAN 70.3.

Among the top contenders battling for supremacy are Mervin Santiago, Sebastian Teves, Jet Ramos and Raffy Silerio on the men’s side; while Ming Andale, Sarah Herboso, Lou Ramos and Marifel Aumentado lead the charge in the women’s division.

Adding even more excitement to this year’s event, Puerto Princesa is also hosting the inaugural edition of the Sunrise Sprint (S2), a short-distance triathlon designed for beginners and athletes making a comeback. Featuring a 750m swim, 20km bike ride, and 5km run, the S2 provides a dynamic yet accessible race format, encouraging new enthusiasts to take up the sport and experience the thrill of triathlon.

For details, visit: ironman.com/races/im703-puerto-princesa.

This year’s course has been carefully redesigned to enhance the athlete experience. The race transition area has been revamped for greater convenience, ensuring smoother transitions between disciplines. The bike route has also been modified into a two-loop course instead of three, allowing for faster race times and a more streamlined competition.

With 60% of participants hailing from 42 countries, the race has become a truly global event, challenging local athletes to bring their A-game as they compete for championship titles and substantial cash prizes. The world-class course, coupled with Puerto Princesa’s natural beauty, guarantees an electrifying showdown of endurance, speed and resilience.

The event not only marks the return of this premier endurance race to Palawan, which hosted the 2022 and 2023 editions, but also serves as a crucial qualifying event for the 2024 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Marbella, Spain with 45 qualifying slots up for grabs.

For age-group athletes, this race is also an opportunity to earn a coveted spot in the global championship, set for November 8-9. With the slots distributed based on athlete participation in each age category, every competitor has a chance to transform their IRONMAN dreams into reality on an international stage.