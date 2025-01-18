TNT not closing doors on Mikey Williams

Mikey Williams (right) talks to former teammate Poy Erram (left) during the TNT Tropang Giga's clash with Barangay Ginebra Saturday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

MANILA, Philippines -- “Radio silence.”

TNT head coach Chot Reyes bared that the Tropang Giga management and Mikey Williams “have not spoken in a while,” almost two years after the guard’s contract was terminated.

TNT terminated the contract of Williams after they had a standoff on its renewal prior to the 2023 PBA Commissioners’ Cup.

And on Friday night, Williams was in attendance during the Tropang Giga’s clash against Barangay Ginebra, which TNT won, 91-86.

After the game, Reyes said that they have not spoken with Williams in a while.

“There was a time we've been in touch. We've been in touch with his agents. Ang dami niyang agents, hindi ko na alam kung sino talaga,” the veteran mentor told reporters.

“Since then, we’ve had radio silence for perhaps, I don't know, one year now or at least six months already,” he added.

But Reyes hinted at being open to negotiations anew.

“He knows my number. He knows how to get in touch with me. I always say I'm just a message or a phone call away.”

Williams recently signed with the Strong Group Athletics squad that will compete in the Dubai International Basketball Championship.

He is expected to be a main cog for the SGA team that consists of local and international stars Rhenz Abando, DeMarcus Cousins, Andray Blatche, Dave Ildefonso and NCAA Most Valuable Player Allen Liwag, among others.

On Friday, Williams stressed his desire to play for TNT once again – but “only time will tell.”

“It’s kind of heartfelt. I want to be out there with them. But there's some things that still need to be addressed. I definitely miss them, but it's love seeing them as well,” he said.

“I just wish I could compete with them. Only time will tell when that's possible,” he added.

“I always want to be with TNT. No question. But only time will tell, like I said.”

The sharpshooting guard also underscored that he missed being in the PBA, but acknowledged that he enjoyed being a spectator.

“For the last couple of years, I definitely made this a home. Everybody showed so much love to me in the process. I just miss being out there with my team. Everybody that I built a rapport and a brotherhood with,” he said.

After Friday’s win, TNT rose to 6-2. They will take on the still-winless Terrafirma Dyip next Wednesday.