^

Sports

TNT not closing doors on Mikey Williams

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 18, 2025 | 12:17pm
TNT not closing doors on Mikey Williams
Mikey Williams (right) talks to former teammate Poy Erram (left) during the TNT Tropang Giga's clash with Barangay Ginebra Saturday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- “Radio silence.”

TNT head coach Chot Reyes bared that the Tropang Giga management and Mikey Williams “have not spoken in a while,” almost two years after the guard’s contract was terminated.

TNT terminated the contract of Williams after they had a standoff on its renewal prior to the 2023 PBA Commissioners’ Cup.

And on Friday night, Williams was in attendance during the Tropang Giga’s clash against Barangay Ginebra, which TNT won, 91-86.

After the game, Reyes said that they have not spoken with Williams in a while.

“There was a time we've been in touch. We've been in touch with his agents. Ang dami niyang agents, hindi ko na alam kung sino talaga,” the veteran mentor told reporters.

“Since then, we’ve had radio silence for perhaps, I don't know, one year now or at least six months already,” he added.

But Reyes hinted at being open to negotiations anew.

“He knows my number. He knows how to get in touch with me. I always say I'm just a message or a phone call away.”

Williams recently signed with the Strong Group Athletics squad that will compete in the Dubai International Basketball Championship.

He is expected to be a main cog for the SGA team that consists of local and international stars Rhenz Abando, DeMarcus Cousins, Andray Blatche, Dave Ildefonso and NCAA Most Valuable Player Allen Liwag, among others.

On Friday, Williams stressed his desire to play for TNT once again – but “only time will tell.”

“It’s kind of heartfelt. I want to be out there with them. But there's some things that still need to be addressed. I definitely miss them, but it's love seeing them as well,” he said.

“I just wish I could compete with them. Only time will tell when that's possible,” he added.

“I always want to be with TNT. No question. But only time will tell, like I said.”

The sharpshooting guard also underscored that he missed being in the PBA, but acknowledged that he enjoyed being a spectator.

“For the last couple of years, I definitely made this a home. Everybody showed so much love to me in the process. I just miss being out there with my team. Everybody that I built a rapport and a brotherhood with,” he said.

After Friday’s win, TNT rose to 6-2. They will take on the still-winless Terrafirma Dyip next Wednesday.

BASKETBALL

MIKEY WILLIAMS

PBA

TNT TROPANG GIGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Time Cargo rules Barako Golf Cup

Time Cargo rules Barako Golf Cup

13 hours ago
Time Cargo, despite missing the services of a key player on the final day, managed to score 90 to rule the championship division...
Sports
fbtw
SGA&rsquo;s hot hands power Thunder

SGA’s hot hands power Thunder

13 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder avenged last week’s defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers...
Sports
fbtw

PAL Interclub set in Bacolod

13 hours ago
As the 76th Philippine Airlines (PAL) Interclub in Bacolod City draws nearer, all eyes are on the two powerhouse teams vying for the coveted regular championship – Manila Southwoods and Eastridge.
Sports
fbtw

Sambo and service

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
The story of sambo in the Philippines is one of serendipity and service.
Sports
fbtw
Hong Kong Eastern blasts Terrafirma to clinch quarters berth

Hong Kong Eastern blasts Terrafirma to clinch quarters berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Hong Kong Eastern  clinched a ticket to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals after flattening the Terrafirma...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eastern in playoffs

Eastern in playoffs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Hong Kong Eastern vented its ire on hapless Terrafirma, 134-110, and clinched a playoffs ticket in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic leads march in Melbourne

Djokovic leads march in Melbourne

13 hours ago
A “hot-headed” Novak Djokovic sent an Australian Open warning to join Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in the...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT, Akari lock horns; Genesis joins Capital1

PLDT, Akari lock horns; Genesis joins Capital1

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
PLDT and Akari rekindle their rivalry when they face off in today’s resumption of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced...
Sports
fbtw
Oftana powers Tropang Giga over Gin Kings

Oftana powers Tropang Giga over Gin Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Calvin Oftana heated up and dropped 32 points to tow the TNT Tropang Giga over Barangay Ginebra, 91-86, in their PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with