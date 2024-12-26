^

Sports

Olympian Maxine Esteban giving back through own student-athlete foundation

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 26, 2024 | 5:06pm
Olympian Maxine Esteban giving back through own student-athlete foundation
Maxine Esteban
Auguto Bizzi

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban is remembering her roots through a foundation with her name geared toward student-athletes.

The Olympian has been making waves since coming home from Paris 2024 where she represented Cote d’Ivoire, finishing her stint in the women's foil individual table of 32.

Since returning to the Philippines, Esteban has been recognized by a number of organizations and outlets, taking all of them to heart.

"Of course, I'm very happy to receive a lot of support from Filipinos. I think they really see me beyond my representation," the fencer told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

Because of that, Esteban wants to keep herself relevant and support of Philippine sports through her advocacies of legislation and education.

This includes tapping the help of fellow Olympians Hidilyn Diaz and EJ Obiena to work on a proposed National Athlete Protection Act that will protect athletes through fair treatment, mental health support, injury prevention, and post-career transition.

Related: Maxine Esteban, other Olympians team up for National Athlete Protection Act

Another effort is the establishment of the Maxine Esteban Student Foundation, where hthr fencer currently sponsors eight student-athletes including from Ateneo de Manila University and Jubilee Christian Academy.

Going forward, Esteban wants to focus on sponsoring student-athletes in the sport of fencing and is eyeing to collaborate with Ateneo — where she was a scholar for two UAAP seasons, winning both Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player plums in 2018.

"Because I was a scholar myself, I want to pay it forward also, especially to student-athletes in the sport of fencing," Esteban reiterated to Philstar.com

Having rested for several months since August, Esteban is set to begin her training for Los Angeles 2028 which she hopes will be her second Olympics.

Esteban feels more confident given her experience in Paris and five months of resting, including rehabilitating her knee, "I think I feel more confident and also less pressure coming into LA 2028 if I qualify."

The fencer ended by explaining there are around 18 Olympic qualifiers in season, and that one would have to do well in all of them to be considered a top athlete.

RELATED: 2024 Yearender: Philippine sports soars to greater heights

FENCING

MAXINE ESTEBAN

OLYMPIAN

STUDENT-ATHLETES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Thompson hits game-winner as Gin Kings storm back from 22 to edge Hotshots

Thompson hits game-winner as Gin Kings storm back from 22 to edge Hotshots

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Scottie Thompson dished out a Christmas miracle, sinking a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift Barangay Ginebra over Magnolia,...
Sports
fbtw
Heading powers Converge past Bolts

Heading powers Converge past Bolts

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Jordan Heading exploded for 30 points to lead the Converge FiberXers over the Meralco Bolts, 110-94, in a wire-to-wire victory...
Sports
fbtw
Bacojo, Mejia join Philippine chess team

Bacojo, Mejia join Philippine chess team

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Mark Jay Bacojo and Cherry Ann Mejia claimed berths to the national team after conquering the Philippine Sports Commission-National...
Sports
fbtw
Wemby, Edwards get feel of Christmas on court

Wemby, Edwards get feel of Christmas on court

18 hours ago
Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards will play Christmas Day games for the first time on Wednesday as the NBA delivers its...
Sports
fbtw
Preparations underway for Olympic Esports Games

Preparations underway for Olympic Esports Games

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
Last July, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced its 12-year partnership with the Saudi Arabia Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama shines brightest for Asian golf in 2024

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama shines brightest for Asian golf in 2024

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 6 hours ago
As another year draws to a close, one thing remains certain — the sun always rises in the Far East with Japan truly...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena eyes strong bounce-back

Obiena eyes strong bounce-back

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
After taking a step back following his Paris Olympics heartache, expect Filipino star pole-vaulter EJ Obiena to return with...
Sports
fbtw
Bridges outduels Wembanyama as Knicks down Spurs; Celtics lose anew

Bridges outduels Wembanyama as Knicks down Spurs; Celtics lose anew

7 hours ago
Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks edged Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, 117-114, in a Christmas Day thriller...
Sports
fbtw
Converge rings xmas bells

Converge rings xmas bells

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Converge put a bow on a perfect Christmas week run with a 110-94 toppling of Meralco in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with