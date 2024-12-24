^

Sports

Maxine Esteban, other Olympians team up for National Athlete Protection Act

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 24, 2024 | 1:19pm
Maxine Esteban, other Olympians team up for National Athlete Protection Act
Maxine Esteban
Auguto Bizzi

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban is teaming up with fellow Olympians like Hidilyn Diaz and EJ Obiena on a proposed National Athlete Protection Act.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Esteban detailed how she tapped on a few Filipino Olympians she wanted to work with for the proposed bill.

The proposed National Athlete Protection Act aims to protect athletes through fair treatment, mental health support, injury prevention and post-career transition.

"The bill is about protecting the rights of the athletes — due process, the retention and selection process of the NSAs (national sports associations), and safe sport policies, and also long-term and medical support," Esteban explained further.

Related: Olympian fencer Maxine Esteban is also an avid gamer

Esteban said it was she who came up with the idea for the proposed bill before tapping fellow Olympians.

She confirmed there is a lawmaker serving as the bill's sponsor but could not divulge their name, adding she also did not know the bill's timeline yet.

"I wanted to encompass a lot of experiences of different athletes because I know that I've experienced a lot of grievances and problems," Esteban ended. "But I know that there are also other problems that other Filipino athletes face, and I want to also solve them."

The 24-year-old fencer switched sporting nationalities last year and represented Cote d’Ivoire at the 2024 Paris Olympics, finishing her stint in the women's foil individual table of 32.

RELATED: SGA signs Cousins for Dubai campaign

MAXINE ESTEBAN

OLYMPIAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maroons feted by Palawan Group of Companies after UAAP title conquest

Maroons feted by Palawan Group of Companies after UAAP title conquest

23 hours ago
The Palawan Group of Companies hosted a Champions’ Thanksgiving Dinner last December 18 at UP Diliman to honor...
Sports
fbtw

Pasko Sa Enero, Part Two

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
It’s the happiest time of the year and Christmas is upon us. This season is about loving, sharing, giving, forgiving, thanksgiving and celebrating the birth of our Lord. In the Yuletide spirit, we’re...
Sports
fbtw
Wondrous win in Surakarta

Wondrous win in Surakarta

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Shrugging off three deflating draws, the Philippines delivered the victory that counted the most in the final push for the...
Sports
fbtw
SGA signs Cousins for Dubai campaign

SGA signs Cousins for Dubai campaign

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Former NBA All-Star Demarcus Cousins is set to strut his stuff for a Philippine ball club once again.
Sports
fbtw
E-Painters strike at endgame, rip Dyip

E-Painters strike at endgame, rip Dyip

1 day ago
Terrafirma put up its fiercest attempt at a breakthrough win yet. But Rain or Shine, determined to keep its streak, extinguished...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBA fines Minnesota star Edwards $75,000 for outburst

NBA fines Minnesota star Edwards $75,000 for outburst

5 hours ago
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $75,000 by the NBA for public criticism of officiating and using inappropriate...
Sports
fbtw
Clarke bags 3 crowns in Dagitab Festival netfest

Clarke bags 3 crowns in Dagitab Festival netfest

5 hours ago
Camiguin’s Zita Zeena Clarke achieved a rare feat at the Dagitab Festival National Junior Championships in Cebu, clinching...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets rally past Pelicans

Nuggets rally past Pelicans

16 hours ago
Nikola Jokic overcame a slow start to finish with a triple-double and the visiting Denver Nuggets rebounded from a 17-point...
Sports
fbtw
Team defense is Clasico key

Team defense is Clasico key

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra is formulating a scheme to contain Ricardo Ratliffe in the PBA Manila Clasico game against Magnolia at the...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines booters not afraid of Thais

Philippines booters not afraid of Thais

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Thailand stands in the way but gritty Philippines doesn’t shiver at the thought of dealing with its multi-titled rival...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with