^

Sports

Cebuano juniors to strut stuff in Lapu-Lapu netfest

Philstar.com
November 27, 2024 | 11:23am
Cebuano juniors to strut stuff in Lapu-Lapu netfest

MANILA, Philippines — The spotlight shifts to Cebu as local youngsters gear up to showcase their tennis prowess in the Lapu-Lapu City National Junior Championships, which kick off Thursday, November 28.

The five-day, Group 2 event, hosted in collaboration with Dunlop, drew nearly 200 aspiring athletes eager to secure top honors and earn valuable ranking points across various divisions.

The tournament forms part of the nation’s longest-running talent search, spearheaded by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro. Matches will be played across two venues — Lapu-Lapu Tennis Club and New Mandaue Tennis Club — to accommodate the high number of participants.

Tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay anticipates a thrilling competition, with players determined to make their mark during this leg in Central Visayas.

In the boys' 18-and-under category, RB John Lataza, John Matthew Lambating, Chad Cuizon and Cyril Paster headline the list of competitors, promising intense battles for the division's crown. Similarly, the girls’ premier class will see fierce competition among Davanee Velasco, Mari Tare, Danica Diamante and Jayne Calva.

The boys' 16-and-U category features standout players such as Matthew Morris, Gil Niere, Daniel Neri, Urcisimo Villa and Rezin Giray, while the girls’ side will showcase Yunine Villa, Molly Tan, Sofia Montes and Amanda Barrido as they vie for supremacy.

Hosted and sponsored by Rep. Cindi Chan and Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, the event underscores the importance of grassroots programs in nurturing the next generation of Filipino tennis stars.

In the 14-and-U division, Gil Niere is a strong favorite but will face stiff competition from his brother Pete Niere, Daniel Neri, Matthew Morris and Claudwin Toñacao. On the girls' side, Molly Tan is aiming for a two-title run, competing alongside Danica Diamante, Sabrina Aldeguer and Amanda Barrido.

The future of Philippine tennis is also on display in the 12-and-U division. Pete Niere and Toñacao are gearing up for challenges from Matthias Go, Enzo Niere, Nino Lambating, Dale Diamante and Gabriel Del Rosario in the boys’ category.

Meanwhile, Danica Diamante and Sabrina Aldeguer are set to clash for the girls’ title, with Caitlyn Cuizon and Arianne Tiongko also eyeing an upset.

In the 10-and-U unisex category, Enzo Niere and Nino Lambating are expected to battle for the crown, completing the roster of young hopefuls ready to make their mark in the tournament sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association and supported by the Universal Tennis Ranking system and Icon Golf & Sports.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bautista holds ground

Bautista holds ground

12 hours ago
Javie Bautista proved his mettle against some of the world’s top junior golfers to claim the runner-up spot at the Malaysian...
Sports
fbtw
Tangerines inch closer to MPVA title

Tangerines inch closer to MPVA title

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Top-seeded Quezon eked out a gutsy 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 21-25, 17-15, Game 1 win over Biñan Tatak Gel 1-Pacman Partylist...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors, Falcons clash in do-or-die game

Warriors, Falcons clash in do-or-die game

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Win or go home.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas looks forward to winning on the road

Gilas looks forward to winning on the road

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
“Year One” is in the books but as early as now, Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone is already thinking about how to...
Sports
fbtw
Hong Kong Eastern tests Phoenix

Hong Kong Eastern tests Phoenix

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Will foreign guest team Hong Kong Eastern take the PBA Commissioner’s Cup by storm like the Bay Area Dragons two years...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

By Cristina Chi | November 1, 2023 - 1:42pm
Like any school, funding can make or break the quality of education. For polytechnic schools, a bigger budget means greater...
Sports
fbtw
Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

April 28, 2023 - 11:27am
The creation of public libraries and improvement of existing ones all over the country, including those in public schools,...
Sports
fbtw
Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

March 17, 2023 - 10:43am
Students may find themselves not worrying about paying off their loans immediately in times of calamities if a bill authorizing...
Sports
fbtw
Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

By Cristina Chi | February 3, 2023 - 6:48pm
Filipinos have increasingly developed aspirations to study overseas — and eventually work there — despite the...
Sports
fbtw
New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

February 3, 2023 - 2:40pm
Newly-elected Philippine Marketing Association (PMA) President Sy Bryan D. Lato will push for initiatives and collaborations...
Sports
fbtw
UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

January 13, 2023 - 1:52pm
For having produced outstanding figures in literature, arts, and culture, the Varsitarian has an entry in the Cultural Center...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with