Cebuano juniors to strut stuff in Lapu-Lapu netfest

MANILA, Philippines — The spotlight shifts to Cebu as local youngsters gear up to showcase their tennis prowess in the Lapu-Lapu City National Junior Championships, which kick off Thursday, November 28.

The five-day, Group 2 event, hosted in collaboration with Dunlop, drew nearly 200 aspiring athletes eager to secure top honors and earn valuable ranking points across various divisions.

The tournament forms part of the nation’s longest-running talent search, spearheaded by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro. Matches will be played across two venues — Lapu-Lapu Tennis Club and New Mandaue Tennis Club — to accommodate the high number of participants.

Tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay anticipates a thrilling competition, with players determined to make their mark during this leg in Central Visayas.

In the boys' 18-and-under category, RB John Lataza, John Matthew Lambating, Chad Cuizon and Cyril Paster headline the list of competitors, promising intense battles for the division's crown. Similarly, the girls’ premier class will see fierce competition among Davanee Velasco, Mari Tare, Danica Diamante and Jayne Calva.

The boys' 16-and-U category features standout players such as Matthew Morris, Gil Niere, Daniel Neri, Urcisimo Villa and Rezin Giray, while the girls’ side will showcase Yunine Villa, Molly Tan, Sofia Montes and Amanda Barrido as they vie for supremacy.

Hosted and sponsored by Rep. Cindi Chan and Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, the event underscores the importance of grassroots programs in nurturing the next generation of Filipino tennis stars.

In the 14-and-U division, Gil Niere is a strong favorite but will face stiff competition from his brother Pete Niere, Daniel Neri, Matthew Morris and Claudwin Toñacao. On the girls' side, Molly Tan is aiming for a two-title run, competing alongside Danica Diamante, Sabrina Aldeguer and Amanda Barrido.

The future of Philippine tennis is also on display in the 12-and-U division. Pete Niere and Toñacao are gearing up for challenges from Matthias Go, Enzo Niere, Nino Lambating, Dale Diamante and Gabriel Del Rosario in the boys’ category.

Meanwhile, Danica Diamante and Sabrina Aldeguer are set to clash for the girls’ title, with Caitlyn Cuizon and Arianne Tiongko also eyeing an upset.

In the 10-and-U unisex category, Enzo Niere and Nino Lambating are expected to battle for the crown, completing the roster of young hopefuls ready to make their mark in the tournament sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association and supported by the Universal Tennis Ranking system and Icon Golf & Sports.