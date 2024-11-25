EJ Laure signs with Nxled

EJ Laure in action for Chery Tiggo in this file photo.

MANILA, Philippines — EJ Laure has brought her act to the Nxled Chameleons.

The team has officially announced the acquisition of the power-hitting 27-year-old spiker, whose last stint was with the Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

Intriguingly, she may make her debut against her former team in Tuesday night’s Premier Volleyball League action.

While Laure had already secured a contract, her younger sister, Eya, however, has remained without one allegedly due to contract issues.