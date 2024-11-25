EJ Laure signs with Nxled
November 25, 2024 | 5:33pm
MANILA, Philippines — EJ Laure has brought her act to the Nxled Chameleons.
The team has officially announced the acquisition of the power-hitting 27-year-old spiker, whose last stint was with the Chery Tiggo Crossovers.
Intriguingly, she may make her debut against her former team in Tuesday night’s Premier Volleyball League action.
While Laure had already secured a contract, her younger sister, Eya, however, has remained without one allegedly due to contract issues.
BrandSpace Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended