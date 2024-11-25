^

Sports

EJ Laure signs with Nxled

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 25, 2024 | 5:33pm
EJ Laure signs with Nxled
EJ Laure in action for Chery Tiggo in this file photo.
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — EJ Laure has brought her act to the Nxled Chameleons.

The team has officially announced the acquisition of the power-hitting 27-year-old spiker, whose last stint was with the Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

Intriguingly, she may make her debut against her former team in Tuesday night’s Premier Volleyball League action.

While Laure had already secured a contract, her younger sister, Eya, however, has remained without one allegedly due to contract issues.

EJ LAURE

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Injury sidelines crowd darling Dwight Ramos in Gilas match vs Hong Kong

Injury sidelines crowd darling Dwight Ramos in Gilas match vs Hong Kong

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
A calf injury ruled out Dwight Ramos in Gilas Pilipinas’ win over Hong Kong on Sunday, coach Tim Cone said.
Sports
fbtw
Giannis, Lillard lead Bucks over Hornets as Spurs beat Warriors

Giannis, Lillard lead Bucks over Hornets as Spurs beat Warriors

1 day ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and Damian Lillard added 31 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over visiting Charlotte 125-119...
Sports
fbtw
Golden throw for Trangia

Golden throw for Trangia

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Tanker Anton Paulo Della of San Fernando, La Union splashed his way to a record-breaking effort even as thrower Courtney Jewel...
Sports
fbtw
Baldwin reflects on 'tough' UAAP season for Blue Eagles

Baldwin reflects on 'tough' UAAP season for Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite “a year of adversity,” Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin said that there are no regrets for the Blue Eagles’...
Sports
fbtw
Milka Romero declares commitment to help grow Philippine sports

Milka Romero declares commitment to help grow Philippine sports

1 day ago
The No. 1 nominee of 1Pacman is excited and ready to give back whatever she has being a successful entrepreneur. 
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine golf's finest collide as TCC Match Play tees off

Philippine golf's finest collide as TCC Match Play tees off

6 hours ago
The ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational begins Tuesday, November 26, bringing together the Philippines' top golfing...
Sports
fbtw
Terrafirma's Tiongson headed to San Miguel for Manuel, Romeo

Terrafirma's Tiongson headed to San Miguel for Manuel, Romeo

6 hours ago
Star guard Juami Tiongson is bound for San Miguel after being traded by Terrafirma, the PBA announced Monday.
Sports
fbtw
TNC departure a 'huge gamble', says MLBB's Benthings

TNC departure a 'huge gamble', says MLBB's Benthings

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Veteran Mobile Legends Bang Bang player Ben "Benthings" Maglaque shocked the community when he announced last July his...
Sports
fbtw
Monsalve-Avaricio among thrilling duels in Match Play Invitational golf tilt

Monsalve-Avaricio among thrilling duels in Match Play Invitational golf tilt

7 hours ago
The Ladies ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational kicks off Tuesday, November 26, with exciting pairings promising...
Sports
fbtw
Cavs nail 17th win; Celtics escape Wolves; Heat pull through in OT

Cavs nail 17th win; Celtics escape Wolves; Heat pull through in OT

8 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell and reserve Ty Jerome each scored 26 points to spark the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers over Toronto, 122-108,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with