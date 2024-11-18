The king who reigned: Casas' glorious, bittersweet journey

MANILA, Philippine — Cassius Casas will forever be remembered as a giant in Philippine golf. His rise to prominence in the 1990s and early 2000s saw him dominate the sport like no other, his name becoming synonymous with excellence, determination and joy both on and off the course.

Yet, like many gifted athletes, his story is not just one of triumphs but also of challenges that cast a bittersweet light on his legacy.

Born and raised in Davao City, Casas epitomized natural talent and hard work. As a young golfer, he rose quickly through the ranks, showcasing a power-packed swing, precise iron play, and unflappable short game and putting. By the time he reached his prime, he was hailed as the undisputed king of the local professional circuit.

In his heyday, Casas could do what others only dreamed of. Tournament after tournament, the expectation wasn’t who would win, but who would finish behind him. He dominated the now-defunct Philip Morris Golf Circuit, capturing titles with remarkable ease.

With Danny Zarate, they represented the Philippines in the World Cup of Golf in 1997, and he was crowned the Philippine Masters champion in 2000 after a gripping sudden-death playoff. His victory at the prestigious Philippine Open in 2001 reinforced his position as the country’s premier golfer.

Casas’ supremacy on the local scene was unparalleled, but his impact extended beyond Philippine borders. Competing in the Asian Tour, he contended fiercely against international elites. His third-place finish in the Wills Indian Open, marked by a course-record 65 at the Classic Golf Resort, was a testament to his capability to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best in the region.

Perhaps one of the most celebrated highlights of his career was his rare opportunity to face off against Tiger Woods in an exhibition match at Mimosa Golf and Country Club in 1998. As the only Filipino to play against the legendary 15-time major champion, Casas showcased his flair on a different stage, cementing his status as a player to watch.

By the early 2010s, Casas faced challenges that tested his resilience. His health took a toll, leading to an open-heart surgery in 2018. But even as physical limitations mounted, he remained undeterred.

In 2014, Casas made a triumphant return by winning The Country Club Invitational for the second time, a fitting reminder of his undiminished skill and passion.

He would later share his wisdom with younger generations, briefly serving as a coach for the ICTSI-backed team. Casas’ dedication to nurturing new talents reflected his love for the sport and his belief in passing the torch to the next wave of Filipino golfers.

Despite earning substantial rewards during his career, Casas’ philosophy of living life to the fullest left him financially vulnerable in his later years. He once remarked that wealth was not something one could take to the afterlife, an outlook that perhaps drove him to savor every moment of his glory days. His post-golf life saw him retreat to a quieter existence, turning to fishing in Davao Oriental during the pandemic when plans to rejoin the tour were derailed.

On Nov. 18, 2024, the golfing world lost one of its brightest stars. At the age of 57, Casas passed away due to breathing difficulties, leaving behind a legacy of brilliance, unmatched charisma and unforgettable moments on the course.

“Nene (Cassius) played with passion and fearlessness. For him, no situation was too tight, and playing it safe was never an option,” recalled Forest Hills general manager Raymond Bunquin, one of Casas’ closest friends and fellow Davaoeño.

“He believed he could work his way out of any trouble or execute any shot. He had a blend of power off the tee with his signature fade and displayed magician-like skills around the greens. He loved being a touring pro and was undoubtedly one of the best,” he added.

“He was a friend and a mentor. He taught me so many shots around the green that you won’t find in any manual. Any lie – whether normal, hard, wet, thick grass or bare ground – he could create spin and control the ball effortlessly. To this day, I use everything he taught me during my games. He truly had golden hands,” added Bunquin.

For his fans and peers, his story serves as a poignant reminder of both the fleeting nature of athletic dominance and the enduring impact of a truly remarkable talent.

“Cassius is one of the country’s finest ball strikers – exceptionally tough under pressure and fearless in any match. Truly a remarkable competitor,” said noted swing coach Bong Lopez.

The Manila Southwoods range manager grew up with Casas in Davao and was his teammate in the gold medal-winning 1989 SEA Games team and in the 1992 World Amateur Championship squad together with Vince Lauron and Ramon Brobio.

Casas’ life was one of paradoxes – a meteoric rise to the pinnacle of Philippine golf, a tumultuous middle chapter marked by health and financial woes, and an enduring spirit that refused to be dimmed.

His legacy is not just the trophies he won but the inspiration he offered – a golfer who lived boldly, played brilliantly and left a mark that will be remembered for generations.