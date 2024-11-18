^

Sports

Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series presser at last PSA Forum for 2024

Philstar.com
November 18, 2024 | 2:00pm
Rock â€™nâ€™ Roll Running Series presser at last PSA Forum for 2024
The ASICS Rock n’ Roll Series caters to performance, recreation, lifestyle and budding runners.

MANILA, Philippines — The final session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum for 2024 ends with a bang as it goes to Robinson’s Place Manila and hosts the 3rd ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila.

The special edition of the public sports program will be held at the mall’s Activity Center (Atrium side) and starts at 11 a.m.

Appearing as guests to talk about the November 23 and 24 running series at the Rizal Park are Shina Buxani of ASICS, Melissa Henson of AIA, Manila Vice Mayor Yul Servo, DTCAM head Charlie Dungo, and Princess Galura of IRONMAN Group Philippines.

The public sports program is presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app Arena Plus.

The session is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation, and aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2. The PSA’s long-time radio partner also shares the livestreaming on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.

This will be the last edition of the Forum for the year to give way to the coverage of the 2024 Batang Pinoy and the BIMP-EAGA Friendship Games in the next two weeks in Puerto Pincesa, Palawan, along with the grand preparation for the annual PSA Awards Night set on January 27, 2025.

PSA president Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The STAR, enjoins all members to attend the special session.

