^

Sports

UP, MCU on hunt for outright semis bid; ICC enters win column

Philstar.com
November 15, 2024 | 2:20pm
UP, MCU on hunt for outright semis bid; ICC enters win column
Francis Nnoruka stars anew for the UP Maroons with 25 points and 15 rebounds.

MANILA, Philippines — University of the Philippines and Manila Central University kept their outright semis bids alive even as Immaculada Concepcion College pulled off a shocker in the PGFlex Invitational Basketball Tournament on Thursday, November 14, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Maroons drew another double-double from Nigerian Francis Nnoruka to beat Olivarez College, 74-53, even their record to 2-2; while the ICC cagers stunned the Adamson Falcons, 90-76, for their first win in five games in the 7-team preseason tournament also presented by Quintana.

Also scoring big were the MCU Supremos, who eked out a thrilling 68-64 win over the reigning UCAL champions Centro Escolar University Scorpions to snap a two-game skid.

Mark Joel Joson scattered 18 points apart from grabbing 6 boards while Rapael Perhis and Brendon Ocampo combined for 23 points as the Supremos hiked their record to 3-2.

Dylan Darbin, the hero in CEU’s 63-61 win over UP last Monday, struggled for 7 points this time.

The 6-foot-8 Nnoruka tallied 25 points and 15 boards as he anchored UP’s torrid start that the Diliman-based squad establish a 22-11 lead, which they gallantly protected to prevail.

Rey Remogat, another transferee from UE, shot 3-of-15 from the field but was impressive in other departments with 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Edrian Mark Ramirez shone brightest in ICC’s first win by registering 28 points, nine boards and seven assists; while Dowillum Morenos, AJ Flores and Cervin Laran had 16, 14 and 12 points, respectively.

La Salle and CEU have already advanced outright to the semis with 5-0 and 4-2 marks.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Brahmans extend run

15 hours ago
University of Batangas pulled off a five-set thriller over defending men’s champion Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas in the Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PGFlex Season 7 Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Tyson slaps Paul in final face-off before Netflix bout

Tyson slaps Paul in final face-off before Netflix bout

5 hours ago
Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson slapped opponent Jake Paul as the two men faced off for the final time on Thursday...
Sports
fbtw

Rizal, Caloocan spikers score

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Rizal St. Gerrard Charity Foundation primed up for the semifinals while AM Caloocan Air Force made a graceful exit against separate foes at the close of the 2024 Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association eliminations...
Sports
fbtw
Cone ecstatic to have &lsquo;great equalizer&rsquo; Thompson back for Gilas

Cone ecstatic to have ‘great equalizer’ Thompson back for Gilas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Having Scottie Thompson back for the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers will be a huge boost for Gilas Pilipinas, head coach Tim Cone...
Sports
fbtw
Another milestone for Wemby

Another milestone for Wemby

15 hours ago
Victor Wembanyama became the fourth-youngest player to score 50 points in an NBA game when the 20-year-old Frenchman led the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Zamboanga gets long-awaited ONE title shot

Zamboanga gets long-awaited ONE title shot

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Filipino mixed martial artist Denice Zamboanga will finally be fighting for the ONE interim atomweight MMA world championship...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers open quest for 11th PVL title

Cool Smashers open quest for 11th PVL title

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Creamline launches its campaign for a historic 11th Premier Volleyball League championship as it clashes with a familiar foe...
Sports
fbtw
Tanquingcen reunites with Uichico at NLEX's coaching staff

Tanquingcen reunites with Uichico at NLEX's coaching staff

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
A familiar tandem will be reuniting on the bench.
Sports
fbtw
Birdie barrage places Quiban for Taifong Open title run

Birdie barrage places Quiban for Taifong Open title run

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Justin Quiban, seeking a breakthrough on the Asian Tour, delivered an impressive near-flawless five-under-par 67 in the first...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with