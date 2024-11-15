UP, MCU on hunt for outright semis bid; ICC enters win column

Francis Nnoruka stars anew for the UP Maroons with 25 points and 15 rebounds.

MANILA, Philippines — University of the Philippines and Manila Central University kept their outright semis bids alive even as Immaculada Concepcion College pulled off a shocker in the PGFlex Invitational Basketball Tournament on Thursday, November 14, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Maroons drew another double-double from Nigerian Francis Nnoruka to beat Olivarez College, 74-53, even their record to 2-2; while the ICC cagers stunned the Adamson Falcons, 90-76, for their first win in five games in the 7-team preseason tournament also presented by Quintana.

Also scoring big were the MCU Supremos, who eked out a thrilling 68-64 win over the reigning UCAL champions Centro Escolar University Scorpions to snap a two-game skid.

Mark Joel Joson scattered 18 points apart from grabbing 6 boards while Rapael Perhis and Brendon Ocampo combined for 23 points as the Supremos hiked their record to 3-2.

Dylan Darbin, the hero in CEU’s 63-61 win over UP last Monday, struggled for 7 points this time.

The 6-foot-8 Nnoruka tallied 25 points and 15 boards as he anchored UP’s torrid start that the Diliman-based squad establish a 22-11 lead, which they gallantly protected to prevail.

Rey Remogat, another transferee from UE, shot 3-of-15 from the field but was impressive in other departments with 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Edrian Mark Ramirez shone brightest in ICC’s first win by registering 28 points, nine boards and seven assists; while Dowillum Morenos, AJ Flores and Cervin Laran had 16, 14 and 12 points, respectively.

La Salle and CEU have already advanced outright to the semis with 5-0 and 4-2 marks.