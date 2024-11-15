Birdie barrage places Quiban for Taifong Open title run

This handout from the Asian Tour taken and released on November 26, 2021 shows Justin Quiban of the Philippines gesturing after playing a shot during round two of the Blue Canyon Championship golf tournament at the Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket.

MANILA, Philippines — Justin Quiban, seeking a breakthrough on the Asian Tour, delivered an impressive near-flawless five-under-par 67 in the first round of the Taifong Open on Thursday, trailing co-leaders Runchanapong Youprayong of Thailand and Australia’s Jack Thompson by just three strokes in Taiwan.

Quiban, whose season has featured both powerful starts and impressive finishes amid struggles with consistency, opened with a string of four birdies on the front nine. Despite a minor setback in the last nine holes, he added two more birdies for a round of 32-35, positioning himself in a tie for fifth with eight others.

After finishing tied for 25th at the Indonesian Masters two weeks ago, Quiban showcased his power off the tee, birdieing two of the long holes at Taifong Golf Club. Despite missing six fairways, he leaned on his iron play to secure birdies on Nos. 4, 8 and 13, then capitalized on the par-5 No. 17.

A missed par save on the 15th was his only blip, but a 27-putt total underscored a solid start in the $400,000 championship.

The Taifong Open marks a change of pace from the recent string of International Series tournaments, with only three such events remaining after this week.

Youprayong and Thompson both shot eagle-aided 64s to lead by a stroke over Danthai Boonman, who finished with a 65, while Jared du Toit shot a 66 for fourth.

Meanwhile, Sean Ramos struggled with a 74 and faces the cut at joint 90th, while Gabriel Manotoc carded a 75.

In Japan, Juvic Pagunsan posted a five-under 66 in the Dunlop Phoenix Open at Phoenix Country Club in Miyazaki, trailing Taihei Sato by one stroke.

Pagunsan, a two-time Japan Tour winner, rebounded from recent missed cuts to tie for second after an eagle on the par-5 18th.

Filipino-American Justin delos Santos shot a 69 for joint 22nd.