Generals, Pirates clash for better NCAA semis chances

Games Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

11 a.m. - LPU vs EAC

2:30 p.m. - JRU vs UPHSD

MANILA, Philippines — Emilio Aguinaldo College seeks to inch closer to a breakthrough Final Four appearance while Lyceum of the Philippines University eyes a third straight stint there as they collide Tuesday in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Tied at No. 4 with even 8-8 slates, the Generals and the Pirates both seek for a victory in their 11 a.m. duel that will ensure them of at least a playoff for that last ticket to the semis bus.

There, they will join the College of St. Benilde Blazers (13-3), Mapua Cardinals (13-3) and San Beda Lions (10-6).

“We’re all aware that all our remaining games are a must-win,” said EAC coach Jerson Cabiltes, whose last elimination round foe will be against Jose Rizal U Friday.

For LPU, it will be timely that for the first time this season, it will play with a complete roster as JM Bravo finally gets to play after a brush with concussion that sidelined him for a few weeks.

“First time kami makakalaro ng buo ngayong season dahil makakalaro na si JM (Bravo), me doctor’s clearance na sya,” said LPU mentor Gilbert Malabanan, whose last assignment in the eliminations is CSB also Friday.

In a non-bearing contest, JRU (4-12) and University of Perpetual Help (6-11) square off at 2:30 p.m.