^

Sports

Back-in-form Lee fires eagle-fueled 68 for early lead

Philstar.com
October 15, 2024 | 4:24pm
Back-in-form Lee fires eagle-fueled 68 for early lead
Jiwon Lee.
Pilipinas Golf

MURCIA, Negros Occidental – Jiwon Lee showcased her return to form with an impressive eagle-aided 68, taking an early one-stroke lead over Daniella Uy in the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge here on Tuesday.

After a couple of setbacks following back-to-back victories, Lee settled into a familiar position atop the leaderboard, though not without some turbulence along the way.

Starting her round on the more challenging backside of the par-70 Bacolod Golf and Country Club, the 16-year-old fired a birdie on the 12th hole and followed it up with a stunning eagle on No. 14.

"I hit a great drive, then holed it from 105 yards out," Lee said of her eagle. "I thought it would be close, but my caddie told me it went in."

However, the momentum was short-lived as she misfired on the next hole, sending her second shot out-of-bounds, resulting in a double bogey. Despite this setback, Lee regained her composure, adding another birdie on the 16th to finish with a pair of 34s.

“I thought everything was going to be fine after the eagle,” said Lee. “But I learned to stay patient and not force things, which has been key for me after struggling in Iloilo.”

Lee, who finished 10th at the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge following a sixth-place effort at Forest Hills, seems to have regained the form that led her to victories at Lakewood and Splendido Taal earlier this year.

She credited those recent struggles for teaching her the importance of staying grounded.

"I was trying too hard to win. Now, I'm just trying to play humble and seize the moment," she said.

Lee holds a narrow one-shot lead over Uy, who posted a 69. The former Junior World champion, who recently returned from playing on the LPGA of Taiwan Tour, overcame an inconsistent start to close strong, carding birdies on Nos. 11 and 16.

"That double bogey on No. 2 pushed me to fight back," said Uy, reflecting on her miscue following a birdie on the opening hole. "After my Taiwan stint, I'm more relaxed playing here, especially with friends."

A tight pack sits just behind the leaders, with six players carding 71s to share third place. Among them are seasoned Ladies Philippine Golf Tour contenders Princess Superal, Mafy Singson and Chanelle Avaricio, along with Velinda Castil, Kristine Fleetwood and Apple Fudolin, ensuring intense battle for top honors in the P1-million championship presented by Negros Power and Electric Corp.

Superal, seeking a return to form, mixed two bogeys with a birdie on No. 17, while Avaricio and Singson each faltered late, dropping strokes on Nos. 16 and 17, respectively. Castil, Fleetwood, and Fudolin also kept themselves in contention despite their own late bogeys.

Meanwhile, last week’s Iloilo champion Sarah Ababa shot a 72 to join Kayla Nocum, Rev Alcantara and Marvi Monsalve at ninth, while other notable contenders – Chihiro Ikeda, Florence Bisera and Pamela Mariano – stood five strokes back with 73s.

vuukle comment

GOLF

JIWON LEE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino fighters rake in gold medals in Jiu-jitsu International Federation world tilt

Filipino fighters rake in gold medals in Jiu-jitsu International Federation world tilt

1 day ago
Sixteen Filipino jiu-jitsu practitioners copped gold medals in the recent Sports Jiu-jitsu International Federation World...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Legends still fan faves

PBA Legends still fan faves

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
They’ve been long retired from playing in the PBA but 10 Legends re-emerged to suit up in an exhibition game that was...
Sports
fbtw
JB saves Kings in Dasma tiff

JB saves Kings in Dasma tiff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Justin Brownlee time and again came through with clutch plays as Barangay Ginebra repulsed San Miguel Beer, 99-94, to take...
Sports
fbtw
Flores cracks Olivares netfest semis

Flores cracks Olivares netfest semis

1 day ago
Unseeded Jairo Flores cracked the boys’ 14-under semifinals of the Rep. Edwin Olivarez National Junior Tennis Championships...
Sports
fbtw
Gialon looking to conquer Binitin

Gialon looking to conquer Binitin

1 day ago
Zanieboy Gialon, fueled by a dominant performance at the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge, sets his sights on becoming the first...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Olivarez sets up Open netfest finals vs Aguilar

Olivarez sets up Open netfest finals vs Aguilar

5 hours ago
Eric Jed Olivarez secured his spot in the finals of the Rep. Edwin Olivarez National Open tennis championship with a gritty...
Sports
fbtw
Grand parade to usher in JGFP Inter-School golf tourney

Grand parade to usher in JGFP Inter-School golf tourney

6 hours ago
More than 500 young golfers from a record-setting 40 schools are expected to join a grand parade of teams for the Junior Golf...
Sports
fbtw
UE coach upbeat despite end of sizzling Red Warriors run

UE coach upbeat despite end of sizzling Red Warriors run

6 hours ago
University of the East Red Warriors head coach Jack Santiago urged the team to keep their heads up despite a 77-68 loss against...
Sports
fbtw
Mbappe 'rape' report 'not good' for France team, says coach

Mbappe 'rape' report 'not good' for France team, says coach

7 hours ago
France coach Didier Deschamps said Monday (Tuesday Manila time) that a report claiming captain Kylian Mbappe was being investigated...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with