Back-in-form Lee fires eagle-fueled 68 for early lead

MURCIA, Negros Occidental – Jiwon Lee showcased her return to form with an impressive eagle-aided 68, taking an early one-stroke lead over Daniella Uy in the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge here on Tuesday.

After a couple of setbacks following back-to-back victories, Lee settled into a familiar position atop the leaderboard, though not without some turbulence along the way.

Starting her round on the more challenging backside of the par-70 Bacolod Golf and Country Club, the 16-year-old fired a birdie on the 12th hole and followed it up with a stunning eagle on No. 14.

"I hit a great drive, then holed it from 105 yards out," Lee said of her eagle. "I thought it would be close, but my caddie told me it went in."

However, the momentum was short-lived as she misfired on the next hole, sending her second shot out-of-bounds, resulting in a double bogey. Despite this setback, Lee regained her composure, adding another birdie on the 16th to finish with a pair of 34s.

“I thought everything was going to be fine after the eagle,” said Lee. “But I learned to stay patient and not force things, which has been key for me after struggling in Iloilo.”

Lee, who finished 10th at the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge following a sixth-place effort at Forest Hills, seems to have regained the form that led her to victories at Lakewood and Splendido Taal earlier this year.

She credited those recent struggles for teaching her the importance of staying grounded.

"I was trying too hard to win. Now, I'm just trying to play humble and seize the moment," she said.

Lee holds a narrow one-shot lead over Uy, who posted a 69. The former Junior World champion, who recently returned from playing on the LPGA of Taiwan Tour, overcame an inconsistent start to close strong, carding birdies on Nos. 11 and 16.

"That double bogey on No. 2 pushed me to fight back," said Uy, reflecting on her miscue following a birdie on the opening hole. "After my Taiwan stint, I'm more relaxed playing here, especially with friends."

A tight pack sits just behind the leaders, with six players carding 71s to share third place. Among them are seasoned Ladies Philippine Golf Tour contenders Princess Superal, Mafy Singson and Chanelle Avaricio, along with Velinda Castil, Kristine Fleetwood and Apple Fudolin, ensuring intense battle for top honors in the P1-million championship presented by Negros Power and Electric Corp.

Superal, seeking a return to form, mixed two bogeys with a birdie on No. 17, while Avaricio and Singson each faltered late, dropping strokes on Nos. 16 and 17, respectively. Castil, Fleetwood, and Fudolin also kept themselves in contention despite their own late bogeys.

Meanwhile, last week’s Iloilo champion Sarah Ababa shot a 72 to join Kayla Nocum, Rev Alcantara and Marvi Monsalve at ninth, while other notable contenders – Chihiro Ikeda, Florence Bisera and Pamela Mariano – stood five strokes back with 73s.